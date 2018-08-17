FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PAWSOX?

It’s been learned from a Massachusetts media source that Worcester officials have indicated they will be making a major announcement this Friday afternoon related to that city’s bid to become the new home of the Pawtucket Red Sox. Multiple sources familiar with the discussions have confirmed the existence of the announcement plans.

Pawtucket Deputy Director of Administration, Dylan Zelazo would not comment but sent WICH news this email response, “City officials and consultants have been in regular contact with PawSox leadership and consultants, as recently as Wednesday night and Thursday , discussing the finer points of the financing and ballpark plans here in Rhode Island. At no time has there been any indication of a plan to move to Worcester or a suggestion of an announcement”. Zelazo said in his email that the PawSox leadership is currently weighing their options and the City of Pawtucket was as committed today to their partnership as they have ever been throughout this franchise’s storied 42-year history in Pawtucket.

K2 INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut are swarming a city park near Yale University and searching people’s homes for drugs in an effort to prevent more overdoses from a batch of synthetic marijuana. More than 70 people were hospitalized in New Haven. City Police Chief Anthony Campbell says increased patrols are on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday. Campbell said Thursday that officers are executing search warrants in an effort to get all the bad “K2” off the streets.

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE WILL EXPAND IN PAWCATUCK

Hartford HealthCare, the parent company of the William Backus Hospital, is expected to start a new development in September in Pawcatuck that will house yet another shoreline facility. It will be a medical office building that a company spokesman said will include primary care offices, specialty care and physical rehabilitation. The company will close its primary care offices in North Stonington. The new medical office is expected to open in July 2019

UCFS MEDICAL CENTER GRAND OPENING

United Community Family Services and members of the Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce celebrated the spacious new health care center on East Main Street in Griswold, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The almost 13 thousand square foot two floor building is more than triple the size of the former center. It has 12 medical treatment rooms, 15 behavioral health offices, plus a dental operatory. The project cost $6.6 million dollars with money coming from an almost $4 million state grant, fundraising and borrowing.

CASINO SLOT REVENUE DOWN

Mohegan SunS slot machine revenue fell about 1 and 1/2 percent in July. About $13.76 million was contributed to the state’s special revenue fund. At Foxwoods Resort Casino officials reported slot revenue down nearly 5 percent last month. Foxwoods contributed a total of almost $11 million to the state’s special revenue fund.

RHODE ISLAND GOVERNOR FACES TOUGH FIGHT

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island’s governor is facing a tough re-election fight in a year that’s supposed to be a good one for Democrats and women. Gina Raimondo has raised $7 million, seven times her closest rival. Raimondo is facing a spirited challenge from the left in the Sept. 12 primary. Although she’s highlighting the improving economy and a free college tuition program, many voters say they’re disappointed in her close corporate ties, and her approval ratings remain tepid.