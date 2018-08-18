SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

PAWSOX ANNOUNCE MOVE TO WORCESTER

(NBC CT) – The city of Worcester and the Pawtucket Red Sox announced Friday they have a letter of intent to build a new ballpark and a multi-million dollar redevelopment project in the city’s Canal District and the team will commence playing there in 2021. PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino said the new ballpark will be called Polar Park. The new ballpark will be the centerpiece of approximately 18 acres of development that will include 250 apartments and a 150-room hotel, as well as new restaurants and shops. Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito says the baseball team’s move to Worcester signifies economic momentum for the city, including more jobs and redevelopment of the industrial district. She added that the state will invest in the project, as well.

VETS WARN OF NEW CANINE FLU STRAIN IN THE STATE

Right now, Connecticut veterinarians are warning dog owners to be on alert. The state is in the midst of an especially dangerous canine flu season. Canine flu has been around for decades, but a new strain is raising the stakes. Only four dogs in Connecticut have tested positive so far, but doctors expect those numbers to grow so every dog owner should know what to look for. Doctor Edyta Hrynkiewicz of the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill says this new strain is causing dogs to cough and sneeze initially, but sometimes symptoms are worsening to pneumonia and high fevers. If left untreated it can be deadly. Hrynkiewicz says even though the flu is spreading there is no reason to panic. There is an effective vaccine; just ask your vet if it’s right for your dog. This strain is very contagious, so be especially careful if your dog socializes with other pooches. But some good news, canine flu cannot be spread to people or other types of pets.

CT SALES TAX-FREE WEEK

Connecticut’s 18th annual sales tax-free week is fast approaching. Consumers will not have to pay the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax on retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100. The week runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Scott Jackson says the week, which costs the state about $4.8 million in lost revenue, has become “an anticipated tradition in Connecticut.” It’s timed for back-to-school shopping. Connecticut retailers often offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during the sales tax-free week.

CELEBRITIES HACKED

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is asking for leniency while facing sentencing for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people. George Garofano, of North Branford, was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 in federal court in Bridgeport. Garofano recently filed court documents asking for no more than five months in prison followed by five months of home confinement. That’s less than the 10 to 16 months in prison he faces under his felony guilty plea in April. Garofano says he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the felony conviction and has “already suffered” punishment since his arrest.

EAGLE IN PORT

NEW LONDON (The Day) – The Eagle, the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service, is in New London for the weekend. The Eagle will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at City Pier in New London.

RI – FOOD ASSISTANCE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Human Services says more than 1,000 people may lose their food assistance benefits due to falling unemployment rates. The Providence Journal reports federal rules limit able-bodied adults without dependents to three months of food assistance in a three-year period. The rules exempt people who live in communities whose unemployment rates are above the national average. The DHS says all of Rhode Island’s communities fell under the exemption for many years, but the exemption will be lifted for 12 communities Sept. 1. About 1,242 people will be affected. DHS spokeswoman Alisha Pina says unemployment in those communities fell below 6 percent between February 2015 and January 2017. Pina says the department is reaching out to give those people advance notice.