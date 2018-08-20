MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

Several lawmakers will meet on Monday afternoon after more than 100 people overdosed in New Haven on a synthetic opioid called “K-2.” The overdoses drew national attention and now lawmakers said they are prompted to act. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Governor Dannel Malloy, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and acting Deputy Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and dubbed the “drug czar” Jim Carroll, among others will meet to discuss options to combat the epidemic. Earlier last week, the New Haven green was a scene of chaos as dozens of people collapsed on the ground from overdosing on a synthetic marijuana-type drug known as “K-2.” Officials praised the Herculean efforts of the first responders who acted quickly to prevent victims from death, but their work is far from over. While the substance resembles marijuana, officials said the mixture are far worse. With several people in custody in connection with the recent overdoses and with an increased police presence on the green, officials said the goal is to keep out new dealers and the federal government onboard. On the agenda for Monday, lawmakers will discuss the availability of and obtaining more NARCAN, funding for more treatment and education, and the overall opioid crisis in the country.

CONNECTICUT PRIMARY RECOUNTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Town clerks in Montville, Waterford, Stratford and Bridgeport are facing a deadline to conduct recounts in two Connecticut General Assembly primary races. State law requires they finish the recounts by Tuesday. Initial results show an eight-vote difference between the top two candidates in a three-way Democratic primary for the 38th Assembly District, which includes Montville and Waterford. Waterford Representative Town Meeting member Baird Welch-Collins leads nurse manager Patrick Murphy. The winner will face Republican state Rep. Kathleen McCarty.

There’s a six-vote difference in the Republican primary for the 23rd state Senate District seat that’s being vacated by the retiring Democratic Sen. Ed Gomes. Endorsed Republican and retail manager John Rodriguez narrowly leads challenger Casimir Caz Mizera, a Republican State Central Committee member. The winner will face Democratic attorney Dennis Bradley.

LAWYER-FORECLOSURES

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — A high-ranking Rhode Island state lawyer who resigned his post following revelations he lacked a license to practice law has repeatedly filed for bankruptcy over the past eight years. The Providence Journal reports Gregory Madoian filed petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court eight times since 2010. His wife, Margaret, filed three times over the same period. The filings essentially fend off any legal action, including foreclosures. Madoian worked as a deputy chief of legal services at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, earning $100,000 annually. His wife, an elementary school teacher, earns about $82,000 a year. Reached by the Providence Journal, Gregory Madoian declined comment. Margaret Madoian threatened to sue. Madoian resigned in April after revelations he had been removed from the state Supreme Court master roll of attorneys in 2016.

WANDERING TORTOISE

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Slow and steady wins the race — as long as you don’t get lost along the way. The Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police say they’re hoping to return a wandering tortoise to its rightful owners after the reptile was discovered at a home in Coventry on Saturday. The Connecticut Post reports that the conservation police responded after the African Spurred Tortoise was found meandering across a yard. The African Spurred Tortoise is the largest mainland tortoise, reaching up to 30 inches in length and more than 100 pounds in weight, according to the San Diego Zoo website. The conservation police say they’re hoping the tortoise escaped from its home and can be reunited with its owners. Anyone with information about the tortoise is encouraged to contact the agency.

NEW AMBULANCE SERVICE LOOKING BETTER AND BETTER

After a month with a new ambulance service Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III says the results have been outstanding. Service from American Ambulance has seen average response times drop significantly and there have been no missed calls. Town officials agree, the service improvement has been rather dramatic.