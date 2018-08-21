TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FORMER PRISON NURSE ADMITS AFFAIR WITH INMATE

A former nurse at the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Montville pleads guilty today to having an affair with an inmate. 46-year old Karen Gibson of Montville will serve two years probation, and is prohibited from having contact with the victim. The inmate worked in the prison’s medical unit. Gibson’s attorney says his client has had her nursing license suspended, but is hoping to get her career back on track.

PRISON SENTENCE IN ASSAULT CASE

Two years in prison is the sentence handed down today for a Willimantic man for sexually assaulting a Canterbury woman. 24-year old Kevin Hernandez will also serve 12 years probation and have to register as a sex offender. Hernandez pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, meaning he doesn’t agree with the charges, but also doesn’t want to go to trial. Prosecutors say the assault happened in July 2014 at a Canterbury house party.

PRATT AND WHITNEY WHISTLEBLOWER

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold “flawed” engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even “catastrophic failure.” Peter Bonzani Jr., of Bolton, filed the suit in 2016, but it was unsealed last week. The suit also alleges Pratt & Whitney fired Bonzani after he brought his concerns to company officials. The engine in question was used in the F-22 Raptor fighter. The suit seeks triple damages for the Defense Department and back pay and unspecified damages for Bonzani. Pratt & Whitey in a statement said “There is absolutely no merit to these claims.” Franklin C. Turner, a lawyer who specializes in complex government contract cases, tells The Hartford Courant that the government has not intervened in the lawsuit, which is “a pretty strong indication that there is some sort of fatal deficiency in the case.”

LISBON MAN DIES OF OVERDOSE

A Lisbon man is dead due to a drug overdose, three weeks after completing a court-ordered drug treatment program. 43-year old Christopher Hasbrouck failed to appear for an August 17th court appearance in New London for a probation violation charge after he was found unconscious in his car in the Montville McDonald’s parking lot last October, with empty baggies of drugs next to him. Court officials discovered Hasbrouck died July 12 due to an accidental overdose that included fentanyl. Remaining drug-related charges have been dismissed by the court.

RECOUNT DONE, NO CHANGE

No change in the Democratic Primary results for the 38th state house district. Baird Welch-Collins wins the three way race. A two-day recount concluded today with the Waterford Representative Town Meeting member defeating Patrick Murphy by just eight votes—the same close margin of victory shown in last week’s vote tally. Nick Gauthier came in third. The district covers Waterford and a portion of Montville. Baird-Collins faces two-term Republican incumbent Kathleen McCarty in the November election.

ONECO MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING, THREATENING DIRT-BIKERS

Charges have been filed against an Oneco man for allegedly threatening two juvenile dirt-bike riders with a knife, and hitting one of them with a push scooter. Police say 26-year old Dylan Gaudreau was standing on the Trestle Trail in Sterling Saturday afternoon with other people, when the bike riders sped by. When they came around again, Gaudreau attacked one of them with the scooter, and then threatened them with the knife. He’s being held on 35-thousand dollars bond, and is to appear in court August 30th.

CT LOSES EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) – The fruit bouquet company Edible Arrangements is moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Georgia. Chief Executive Officer Mike Rotondo announced Tuesday that the headquarters will move from Wallingford to Sandy Springs near Atlanta. Edible Arrangements has about 130 employees in Wallingford and plans to maintain a small office there with about 20 workers. The company opened the Sandy Springs location in March and plans to complete the headquarters relocation by the end of the year. Rotondo says Sandy Springs is a more centralized location and has better access to major transportation hubs. A company spokeswoman says a small percentage of the Wallingford workers will relocate to Georgia and others will be offered assistance.

MEMO TO CHURCH: I’M SORRY I STOLE YOUR STUFF

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note. Police have released video of the man they say broke into Mount Olive AME Zion Church in Waterbury at about 1 a.m. Sunday and stole cameras, monitors and a microphone used to broadcast religious services. Members of the congregation say he also left a note that said “Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me,” and drew a little sad face. Member Craig Smith says some members of the congregation heeded the note and prayed for the suspect at a later service. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.