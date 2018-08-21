TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH CITY COUNCIL SENDS $2.7M BOND FOR NEW POLICE RADIOS TO REFERENDUM

Lt. John Perry, a 16-year Norwich police officer, told the Norwich City council last night that 60 to 65 percent of police radio calls are not being heard. In his 25 years of working as a Norwich police officer, Deputy Police Chief Christopher Ferace told the City Council Monday that his radio has failed more than it has worked. Following the hearing, the council voted unanimously to send a $2.7 million bond ordinance to replace the obsolete and failing police radio system to residents to vote on in a Nov. 6th referendum. If approved, the city would hook into the state emergency communications system, with the city money paying for new radios and related equipment for each officer and police cruisers.

NORWICH OFFICIALS CONDEMN 11-UNIT APARTMENT HOUSE

Norwich City officials have condemned a two-story 11-unit apartment building on Sachem St. Friday after a structural engineer said the building was in danger of collapse and should be evacuated immediately. 13 adults living there will be displaced after city officials ordered them all to vacate the building.

MAN DUE IN COURT FOR ASSAULTING ELDERLY MAN

A Brookfield man accused of assaulting an 88-year-old man and stealing his car ended up in jail instead of rehab. Jason Natale who struggles with a heroin addiction, had been dropped off at a local detox facility a day earlier. The man he assaulted suffers from dementia. Natale is being held on a $210,000 bond at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center.

NO BOND REDUCTION FOR CASTILLO

Judge Hillary Strackbein has denied bond requested by a 19-year-old man charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend over the course of three days in April 2018 while holding her captive. Samuel Castillo’s motion was denied due to the seriousness of the charges and the mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison for those convicted of assaulting a pregnant person. Castillo is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Manson Youth Institution. Castillo’s next court date is Oct. 5.

WESTERLY SUN SOLD

The Record-Journal Publishing Co. has agreed to sell The Westerly Sun to a publishing group that owns newspapers in Rhode Island. The Record-Journal reports the sale to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers was announced Monday and is effective Aug. 31. Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers will also acquire several related publications, including the weekly Mystic River Press.

FREE VACCINATION FOR HEPATITIS A

Free vaccination clinics will be offered to prevent a hepatitis A outbreak. There hasn’t been an outbreak in Connecticut but there have been in other states. The state Department of Public Health said Monday there’s concern that a similar outbreak could happen in Connecticut. Health departments in Hartford and Torrington will be offering the first round of clinics this week.