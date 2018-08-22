WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GRETCHEN WILSON FACING CHARGES IN CT

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) – Country star Gretchen Wilson is facing charges after a mishap at Bradley International Airport Tuesday night. It is still unclear exactly what happened when Wilson was arrested after police say she became belligerent on a flight and allegedy caused a disturbance. Wilson’s bond was set at $1,000, and she is expected to face a judge today.

NORWICH OFFICIALS TO MEET WITH PROSPECTIVE MARINA BUYER

Representatives for a potential buyer of the Marina at American Wharf, will meet with Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom and other city officials on August 29th. The marina has been for sale for the past year. Richard Joyal, principal for Joyal Capital Management, the firm that has owned the marina since 2011 said Tuesday that he referred the prospective buyer to the mayor’s office as a necessary part of the process. Several parties are interested in buying the marina, which is on the market for $1.8 million – more than twice the $750,000 the Joyal firm had paid. Joyal said he could not discuss details of the sales talks or what plans prospective buyers might have for the property, saying the parties are under nondisclosure agreements concerning the negotiations.

NORWICH WOMAN MISSING

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Norwich woman has been reported missing by her family and friends and police are hoping the public can help find her. 28-year-old Amber Allard was last seen on Aug. 5th. She may be in the Norwich, New London or Groton areas in the company of a man named “Snoop.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

STONINGTON BOROUGH CHARTER CHANGES TO GO TO VOTE

Stonington officials have unanimously approved the final recommendations of the Charter Revision Commission. The recommendations are designed to make borough government more sustainable and address the shortage of residents willing to serve in elected and appointed positions. The proposed changes include reducing the number of burgesses from six to four. One of the other major changes calls for consolidating the commissioner duties and gives the Board of Warden and Burgesses the authority to appoint a fire chief and fire marshal and confirm all officers selected by the fire department. The Board of warden and burgesses also agreed to place the charter changes on the ballot for the annual borough election in May 2019, as it would have been logistically difficult to have placed them on the ballot for the state election this November.

TRUMP STEEL TARIFFS HAVING NO IMPACT YET

A 25 percent tariff on steel imposed by the Trump administration so far hasn’t resulted in a drop in the volume of steel cargo coming into New London’s deepwater port. Logistec, which runs the state-owned facility said steel coils and steel beams imported from Europe, continue to be brought in regularly at State Pier which averages about two shipments of steel per month.

PRESTON APPROVES SCHOOL BUDGET ON 3RD TRY

Preston Voters approved the $11.8 million school budget yesterday in the third referendum. Board of Finance can now set the 2018-19 tax rate at 26.03 mills. Voters approved the budget 410 to 300. The original budget had failed in two earlier referendums, forcing the town to delay sending out tax bills, by July 1st. The Board of Finance ultimately cut $215,000 from the proposed school budget. The approval comes one week before school starts next Wednesday.

NEW LONDON COUNCIL APPROVES PURCHASE OF CRYSTAL AVE PROPERTY

The New London City Council has authorized the purchase of the Thames River Apartments property on Crystal Avenue from the New London Housing Authority. With a 4-3 vote on Monday, the council agreed to the $185,000 purchase price for the 12-acre property. The city already has started marketing the property to developers through the Renaissance City Development Association. The RCDA hopes to attract potential buyers interested in taking the property “as is” and developing something that provides taxes to the city.