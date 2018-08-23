THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

AMTRAK SERVICE RESTORED AFTER POWER LINES COME DOWN

Amtrak Northeast Train passengers were evacuated and placed on buses after overhead electrical lines came down on the railroad power lines Wednesday night. It happened in Old Saybrook forcing the shutdown of all trains through the area and cusing a number of small fires along the tracks. No injuries were reported.

PROPOSED BURGER KING IN NORWICHTOWN OPPOSED BY NEIGHBORS

The Norwich Commission on the City Plan late last night, continued an intense public hearing after more than two hours of testimony on a proposed Burger King on Town Street that would abut the colonial burial ground. The public hearing was continued to Sept. 18th after commission member Kathy Warzecha asked for time to visit the property. Amaral Revite Corp. has proposed tearing down three 1920s houses at 61, 63 and 65 Town St. and re-grading the elevated properties. Residents and historic preservation advocates voiced opposition, including whether there could be burials so close to the restaurant. Neighbors objected to potential light, noise and litter, and traffic hazards.

NORWICH FOOD PANTRY ASKS FOR HELP AS GRANT MONEY RUNS OUT

The administrators of the St. Vincent de Paul Place food pantry are asking for help keeping the shelves full as its 2018 funding grants have started to dwindle before the winter holiday season kicks in. Demand at the food pantry steadily has gone up in the past decade, from about 6,000 annual visits to more than 15,500 this year. That’s about 300 people, per day. Manager Daniel Lamphere say donations usually pick up in November as people get in the winter holiday spirit or start to arrange their end-of-year giving but Lamphere said the food pantry will be struggling before then to keep enough food on the shelves.

STONINGTON MOVES AHEAD WITH EFFORT TO REOPEN BOAT LAUNCH

The Town of Stonington is expecting to repair the Isham Street boat ramp, closed to trailered boats, in time for the beginning of the boating season next spring.

$6,000 has been approved by the Board of Selectmen for an engineering study by Docko Inc. of Mystic to design repairs to the ramp, which still remains open to canoes and kayaks. The town’s insurance company recommended the town close the ramp to trailered boats until repairs are made after a section of the asphalt ramp washed away and a boater suffered a twisted ankle. Jersey barriers have been placed at the ramp to prevent trailer access.

COMPANY PLANS BIKE RENTAL PROGRAM IN NEW LONDON

The city of New London has approved a vendor permit and five-year license agreement with P3 Global Management to establish a series of six bike share stations across the city. The rental bicycles will be available to commuters and visitors with the swipe of a phone app. The locations of the bike stations approved by the City Council earlier this month include: outside the 112 Broad St. courthouse, Ocean Beach Park, the south side of the Water Street parking garage, Converse Place outside Harbor School, the municipal parking lot on the North side of Tilley Street and Bank Street at Shaw Street.

Rates for the rides are $1.25 for 45 minutes, $8 for a 24-hour period, $20 for a monthly pass and $90 for an annual pass. Lower rates are available for lower income riders, students and seniors.