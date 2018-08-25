SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE MAKE ARREST IN NEW LONDON STABBING

New London police responded to reports of a stabbing late friday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 on Oneco Avenue. Police secured the area and searched the neighborhood with K-9. They found and arrested Sean Swasey and also found a knife in a nearby wooded area. Swasey, police say knew the victim. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was treated and released from the hospital Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Swasey was charged witrh carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department.

STONINGTON EDC TO FOCUS ON PROMOTING NEW AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Multifamily housing projects in Stonington over the past decade are now producing $370,000 a year in tax revenue for the town. And several more are being built, approved or planned. Dave Hammond, Chairman of the towns Economic Development Commission said they are focused on creating multifamily and affordable housing a priority over the next year. Construction is underway on a 43-unit Spruce Ridge housing project on Route 1 in Pawcatuck which will have some units designated as affordable.

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SOUTHEASTERN CT TO END 20 YEAR RUN

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Connecticut is nearing the end of a 20 year run of serving the youth in the region. The lack of programming at the local club ultimately will lead to the loss of affiliation with the national Boys & Girls Clubs organization, which contributes a portion of the club’s roughly $250,000 annual budget. The national group requires a minimum of 100 youth members and a place open to children four hours a day, five days a week for a minimum of 10 months a year. Whether the group resumes in the future remains a question. The local board has not yet voted to dissolve itself and has plans for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Connecticut “to go out on a high note.” The group will continue with ambitious plans for a Sept. 28th fundraiser at Mitchell College and has reduced the price of tickets from $50 to $35. Proceeds from the event, along with about $60,000 in the organization’s coffers, will be distributed to worthy youth-focused New London programs.

STATE POLITICIANS SAY SCHOOL GRANTS SHOULDN’T BUY GUNS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Some Rhode Island politicians are speaking out against a Trump administration plan that would allow schools to use federal funding to buy guns for teachers. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the plan being considered by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is “ill-advised and dangerous,” adding that the funding would be better used on school supplies and professional development. The Providence Journal reports that the governor’s Republican opponent, Allan Fung, agreed, saying the funding should be used to help students in the classroom. Democratic gubernatorial challenger Matthew Brown called the idea absurd. Some Republican and independent politicians spoke out against arming teachers while remaining open to allowing former police officers or veterans to patrol schools. The Education Department is reviewing legislation to see if certain grants can be used to buy firearms.

NATIONAL GUARD MEMORIALIZES WWI SOLDIERS BY LAYING A WREATH

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard have laid a wreath at a World War I monument to memorialize their predecessors’ service and sacrifice during the conflict. The 103rd Field Artillery Battalion held the ceremony Friday in Providence. Remembrance events are being held leading up to the centennial of the war’s end, Nov. 11, 2018. Rhode Island’s 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery was drafted for overseas service in the American Expeditionary Forces and went to France in October 1917. The unit participated in several battles after moving to the front lines in February 1918 and was recognized for valorous conduct. The names of the 66 soldiers who were killed were read Friday. Current battalion commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon says they look to their predecessors for inspiration and pride.

MAN ACCUSED IN CONNECTICUT TRAFFICKING RING PLEADS GUILTY

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man accused of recruiting young intellectually disabled and mentally ill men into a sex trafficking ring has pleaded guilty. The News-Times in Danbury reports that 52-year-old Robert King, of Danbury, accepted a conspiracy charge on Friday in exchange for a 4 1/2-year prison sentence. Authorities say King would ply his victims with drugs and then force them into prostitution for wealthy clients when they incurred heavy debts. Prosecutors say there could be hundreds of victims beyond the 15 identified by investigators. King was previously charged with trafficking in persons, promoting prostitution and tampering with a witness. He said in court that he disputes the allegations but accepted the plea deal out of respect for family members of the victims. The deal also calls for 35 years of probation.

CONNECTICUT PRIEST ACCUSED OF ‘BOUNDARY VIOLATIONS’ RESIGNS

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The pastor of a Roman Catholic church in Connecticut has resigned amid allegations that he violated church policies on contact with children, although diocesan officials stress he is not accused of sexual misconduct. The Diocese of Bridgepoint announced Friday that the Rev. Frank Gomez of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Bridgeport opted to resign rather than undergo “treatment and assessment” at a facility in Canada. Diocese officials say Gomez texted children without their parents’ knowledge, offered them gifts and made physical contact that was not sexual but made people uncomfortable. Bishop Frank Caggiano says Gomez was accused of “serious boundary violations” but nothing “illegal or immoral.” Gomez was previously placed on leave. He has been pastor at St. Charles Borromeo since 2015. He did not return an email requesting comment.

