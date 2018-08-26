SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

The Norwich Police Department is actively investigating sexual assault allegations that were made against an employee of the Norwich Free Academy, officials said on Saturday. Lieutenant Christopher Conley issued a release on Saturday that an investigation was launched in June involving an assault of student(s) by an employee. The Norwich Free Academy is a private school located on Broadway in Norwich for students in grades 9 through 12. Lieutenant Conley said the names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation. This story is developing. Stay with WICH AM 1310, WICH.COM and Channel 3 for updates.

Thousands have made their way to the newly opened MGM Springfield despite concerns over congestion coupled with a nearby event. Channel 3’s Matthew Campbell described the trip to the regions’ newest destination spot as smooth sailing on I-91 Northbound, only until one reaches the off-ramps, traffic started to build. On the secondary roads leading up to the casino, the traffic built to a 5 to 10-minute backup. As thousands are expected to flood the city, parking lots are open, but are charging. Shuttles are available for access from the Big E in West Springfield.

LOCAL POLITICIANS REACT TO PASSING OF SENATOR JOHN McCAIN HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut politicians are reacting to the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain who passed away on Saturday afternoon after a courageous battle with brain cancer. In reflecting upon Senator McCain’s life, the word ‘hero’ comes to mind for most. McCain, who died at the age of 81, was a naval bomber pilot, prisoner of war, conservative maverick, giant of the Senate, twice-beaten presidential candidate and an abrasive American hero to the world and to those who knew him best.

Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote:

“Our country lost an American hero and true public servant tonight. John McCain was the epitome of grit and grace, and his selfless service will continue to inspire this nation to choose courage over cowardice, and country over party. From his tremendous bravery as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, to his spirited and steadfast leadership in Congress, Senator McCain will forever be remembered for his numerous contributions to our nation. I was honored to travel and work closely with him as a member of the Armed Services Committee, and count him as a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss. Let us honor his memory, and may this maverick rest in peace.”

Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter to express his feelings on the loss:

“How lucky us chosen few were to count John McCain as a friend or a colleague or a mentor. How lucky America was to have him as as our inspiration, our rock. A masterclass in life, leadership and patriotism. I miss him already.”

Governor Dannel Malloy issued a statement on Saturday night:

“John McCain is a hero who put his life on the line to defend our nation during a turbulent time of war, experiencing torture and suffering that left him with lifelong physical wounds, and yet on his return home he continued lived his life as humble and unassuming as even the most modest among us. Throughout his time in elected office, whether you agreed or disagreed with him on any policy issue, nobody could deny that Senator McCain truly studied every matter intricately and made a decision based on what he thought was best for the people he was elected to represent. He set standards that all of us should try to emulate. The entire McCain family has given so much for our country, particularly through their long and respected line of military service, and our hearts are with them on this day of mourning.”

Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) issued a statement:

“John McCain will be remembered as a giant of American history. His was a life of selfless service that should be an example for all. He leaves a legacy of distinguished duty during the Vietnam war, enduring excruciating suffering as a POW, and fiery, independent tenure in the US Congress in both the House and Senate.”

Republican candidate for Governor, Bob Stefanowski issued a statement on McCain’s passing, as well:

“Senator McCain was an American hero – he devoted his life to this country and was an example to us all. True statesman like John McCain are a rare breed. I admired him greatly and am deeply saddened by this news.”