SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH POLICE INVESTIGATE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AT NFA
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Norwich Police Department is actively investigating sexual assault allegations that were made against an employee of the Norwich Free Academy, officials said on Saturday. Lieutenant Christopher Conley issued a release on Saturday that an investigation was launched in June involving an assault of student(s) by an employee. The Norwich Free Academy is a private school located on Broadway in Norwich for students in grades 9 through 12. Lieutenant Conley said the names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation. This story is developing. Stay with WICH AM 1310, WICH.COM and Channel 3 for updates.
THOUSANDS FLOCK TO MGM SPRINGFIELD
MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) – Thousands have made their way to the newly opened MGM Springfield despite concerns over congestion coupled with a nearby event. Channel 3’s Matthew Campbell described the trip to the regions’ newest destination spot as smooth sailing on I-91 Northbound, only until one reaches the off-ramps, traffic started to build. On the secondary roads leading up to the casino, the traffic built to a 5 to 10-minute backup. As thousands are expected to flood the city, parking lots are open, but are charging. Shuttles are available for access from the Big E in West Springfield.
Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote:
“Our country lost an American hero and true public servant tonight. John McCain was the epitome of grit and grace, and his selfless service will continue to inspire this nation to choose courage over cowardice, and country over party. From his tremendous bravery as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, to his spirited and steadfast leadership in Congress, Senator McCain will forever be remembered for his numerous contributions to our nation. I was honored to travel and work closely with him as a member of the Armed Services Committee, and count him as a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss. Let us honor his memory, and may this maverick rest in peace.”
Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter to express his feelings on the loss:
“How lucky us chosen few were to count John McCain as a friend or a colleague or a mentor. How lucky America was to have him as as our inspiration, our rock. A masterclass in life, leadership and patriotism. I miss him already.”
Governor Dannel Malloy issued a statement on Saturday night:
“John McCain is a hero who put his life on the line to defend our nation during a turbulent time of war, experiencing torture and suffering that left him with lifelong physical wounds, and yet on his return home he continued lived his life as humble and unassuming as even the most modest among us. Throughout his time in elected office, whether you agreed or disagreed with him on any policy issue, nobody could deny that Senator McCain truly studied every matter intricately and made a decision based on what he thought was best for the people he was elected to represent. He set standards that all of us should try to emulate. The entire McCain family has given so much for our country, particularly through their long and respected line of military service, and our hearts are with them on this day of mourning.”
Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) issued a statement:
“John McCain will be remembered as a giant of American history. His was a life of selfless service that should be an example for all. He leaves a legacy of distinguished duty during the Vietnam war, enduring excruciating suffering as a POW, and fiery, independent tenure in the US Congress in both the House and Senate.”
Republican candidate for Governor, Bob Stefanowski issued a statement on McCain’s passing, as well:
“Senator McCain was an American hero – he devoted his life to this country and was an example to us all. True statesman like John McCain are a rare breed. I admired him greatly and am deeply saddened by this news.”
ONE DEAD FOLLOWING CRASH ON I-95 IN GUILFORD
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on I-95 northbound in Guilford. Law enforcement said they responded to a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday between Exit 58 and Exit 59. Jose Torres Ramirez, 43, of Oklahoma, died from injuries sustained during the crash. State Police said Martha DeSalazar-Gonzalez, 55, of Oklahoma, was driving in the right lane of two northbound highway lanes when she veered off the roadway for an unknown reason. The tractor-trailer DeSalazar-Gonzalez was driving struck the concrete jersey barrier, then traveled back across both lanes to the right, and struck the guardrail face off the right shoulder. The front end of the vehicle sustained extensive damage. Torres Ramirez was ejected from the sleeper section of the cab and was located in the median against the jersey barrier, according to State Police. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital in critical condition and was subsequently pronounced deceased.
HEAD ON CRASH ON ROUTE 80 IN KILLINGWORTH
KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) – A serious head-on motor vehicle crash has closed Route 80 in Killingworth. State Police said they responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Chatfield Hollow State Park around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. An official from LifeStar confirmed a helicopter has been requested to the scene of the crash. The extent of any injuries is unknown.
WATERFORD POLICE LOOKING FOR TWO DINE AND DASH SUSPECTS
(Waterford PD)
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two dash and dine subjects. An officer said the subjects ordered $98.40 worth of food and drinks at Sunset Ribs in Waterford and left the restaurant before paying for the bill. Police said the dash and dine subjects left in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Troy Gelinas #71 at tgelinas@waterfordct.org
“UNTIMELY” DEATH IN ASHFORD
ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Police said they are investigating an untimely death in Ashford. Officers responded to Route 74 near Krapf Road around 7 a.m. Sunday. An officer said the untimely death is non-criminal. State Police had no further information.
CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR PETITIONING CANDIDATES
Oz Griebel
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Republican, who is campaigning for Connecticut governor with a Democratic running mate, is close to getting on the ballot. The Secretary of the State’s Office says it has so far verified 7,161 of the 7,500 signatures that Oz Griebel and Monte Frank need to secure a spot in November. There’s a chance, however, that Griebel may appear on the ballot as the Independent Party of Connecticut’s candidate. Griebel says he and Frank will seek the minor party’s nomination at its convention on Sunday in Waterbury. Other candidates have also expressed interest, including Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski, who would appear twice on the ballot if he wins this latest endorsement. The Secretary of the State’s Office is still verifying signatures submitted by six other minor party governor candidates.
CAR PLUNGES INTO SINKHOLE
(Fox 61)
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a car plunged into a sinkhole apparently caused by a water main break, forcing at least one person to crawl out the back of the car to escape. WTIC-TV reports the incident happened early Saturday in East Hartford. Photos from the scene show the car partially engulfed by the sinkhole, which was filled with water. Police tell the station that someone had to climb out the hatchback of the car to escape. Police say no one was injured.
METH DEALING MONSIGNOR
Kevin Wallin (CT Post)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Court records say a former Roman Catholic priest dubbed “Monsignor Meth” because he ran a meth distribution ring has failed a drug test and may have to return to prison. The Hartford Courant reports that court documents show Former Bridgeport Diocese Monsignor Kevin Wallin recently tested positive for amphetamine at the facility where he’s been receiving treatment. Probation officer Jose Vargas is urging the court to suspend Wallin’s supervised release. Wallin is expected to appear before a judge next week. His public defender didn’t immediately respond to an email on Saturday. Wallin was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison and entered a supervised release program in November 2016. He has failed drug tests before but was given another chance and ordered to complete drug treatment programs.
BOAT CRASH INTO SEAWALL; SIX INJURED
Johnson’s Pond in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a pontoon boat crashed into a seawall and ran aground in Rhode Island, injuring four adults and two children. The crash happened Friday evening on Johnson’s Pond in Coventry. Authorities say six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown tells WPRI-TV there were some “some broken bones and bumps and bruises.” Brown says it appears the driver fell out of his chair and wasn’t able to regain control of the boat before it crashed into the seawall.
BOY CRASHES AMBULANCE
(ABC News)
COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a boy with autism took an ambulance from a Rhode Island fire station and crashed it, leaving three with minor injuries. The Coventry Police Department says officers were called to Route 117 on Thursday night and found the boy unsettled and walking on the road near his mother’s car. Officers say the boy and his mother agreed to visit a nearby fire station so he could be evaluated. At the station, the boy ran into a parked ambulance, locked the door and took off across Route 117, where he went off the road and crashed. A motorcyclist crashed into the ambulance as it crossed the road, but the driver suffered only a broken finger. The boy and a firefighter who tried to stop the ambulance also suffered minor injuries.
CT BROTHERS SPEND FOUR DECADES SEARCHING FOR SISTER
(WFSB)
MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – Two brothers learned at a young age they had a sister somewhere, out there. Their mom had her before the brothers were born and gave her up for adoption in 1951. Doug Barnes of Waterford was in high school when his mom told him about his older sister June. His brother, Paul Barnes of Salem, says their mom was only 17 when she gave birth to a baby girl and put her up for adoption in 1951. The brothers made it their goal to find her. Their mom passed away five years ago never having met “June,” but the brothers always had their sister in their hearts. This past Christmas, Doug got an Ancestry DNA kit and it turns out, down in Florida, their sister did too. Janet Pollock of St. Augustine, FL was found after 45 years. Doug went down to Florida to meet his sister Janet for the first time. On Thursday, Pollock met Paul for the first time in Connecticut. On Friday, in Mystic, they shared an instant bond between brothers and sister. After decades of being apart, the two brothers and sister say they have a lot of catching up to do. They even already made plans to be together for Christmas.