MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

PRISONER ESCAPE AND RECAPTURE

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man being held at a Connecticut police department’s lockup escaped only to be found by officers hiding in an office park a few hours later. Middletown police say they learned 30-year-old Matthew Depatsy escaped police lockup just after 1 a.m. Monday. The Hartford Courant reports that Depatsy was discovered at about 3 a.m. hiding in an office building he had broken into to avoid recapture. Police say Depatsy also stole other prisoners’ property. He will be arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including escape from custody. He was in custody on $100,000 bond and could not be reached. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

STOP-WORK ORDERS FOR GROTON PROJECT

Stop-work orders have been issued by the state labor department against two subcontractors working on the renovation of the Groton water treatment plant off Poquonnock Road. Labor officials say the action was taken because both companies didn’t have Connecticut workers’ compensation. One of the subcontractors, Texas-based Malden Steel, was not a registered business in Connecticut. Labor officials say Malden will be replaced with another firm, while the stop-work order against the other subcontractor, a Massachusetts firm, has been lifted, as it was due to a paperwork issue. The general contractor says the timeline of the project won’t be affected.

GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE SCHEDULE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for Connecticut governor, is agreeing to four debates this election season. The Madison businessman announced Monday he’ll participate in the debates planned for Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 18 and Oct. 30. Missing from the list is a debate planned for Sept. 5. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont last week challenged Stefanowski to participate in the debate planned that evening in West Hartford. Independent candidate Oz Griebel, who is petitioning to make the ballot, is expected to join Lamont instead. Lamont and Stefanowski are already sparring before they appear on stage together. Lamont says Stefanowski’s plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax over eight years is “dishonest” and “irresponsible,” while Stefanowski has accused Lamont of wanting to continue Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s “failed policies.”

COOL OFF AT NL LIBRARY

Very hot and humid weather will be here Tuesday and Wednesday, and the New London Public Library will be open as a cooling center. City officials say the community room on the bottom floor of the Huntington Street facility will be open from 8:30 AM to 1 PM. The entire library building will then be available until 7 PM. Bus transportation for New London seniors will be available from 8:30 to 2:30. Call 860-447-5232 to get a ride.

EPI-PEN LEGISLATION

Dramatic price increases and shortages of Epi-Pens have prompted proposed legislation from Senator Richard Blumenthal. The measure would have the Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department be able to rescind any dramatic price hikes in pharmaceutical drugs if it was determined there’s no legitimate reason for the increases. Epi-Pens deliver life-saving medicine for those who have severe allergic reactions. The price for a two-dose pack has risen from 60-dollars a decade ago to more than 700 dollars. Carolyn Janis of Middlefield has two young children who use Epi-Pens. She’s says it’s been a struggle. Janis was among those joining Senator Blumenthal in West Hartford in supporting his “Cure High Drug Prices Act.” All say a main reason for the price hikes and shortages of Epi-Pens is that only one company has so far been allowed to manufacture them. A cheaper, generic alternative is expected sometime in the near future.

SPOON CAN BE RETURNED

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A judge has ruled that the artist who helped place a steel sculpture of a bent drug spoon at Purdue Pharma’s Connecticut headquarters can get the sculpture back. The judge signed an order Monday that Boston-based artist Domenic Esposito can retrieve the sculpture from Stamford police, saying the process could take days. Esposito and art gallery owner Fernando Luis Alvarez put the 11-foot-long sculpture in front of the company’s Stamford headquarters June 22. The sculpture symbolizes spoons used by drug abusers. Esposito says he was inspired by his brother’s addiction to drugs. Alvarez is facing charges of obstruction of free passage and interfering with police. Purdue Pharma has previously denied allegations that it’s marketing of the painkiller OxyContin contributed to the opioid crisis.