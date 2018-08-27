MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

SEXUAL ASSAULT AT NFA

The Norwich Police Department is actively investigating alleged sexual assaults involving a former Norwich Free Academy employee and a student or students attending the school when the alleged assaults occurred. Police are not releasing the name of the employee under investigation. NFA Head of School David Klein said the school has “terminated its relationship with the subject of the investigation who is no longer affiliated with NFA in any capacity.” He added that NFA has fully cooperated with the police department. Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley said the department does not comment on open investigations.

MONTVILLE CONSIDERS ANIMAL SHELTER

For years, the town of Montville has explored options for a new animal shelter including a new regional facility with other towns. But officials are also exploring building a new shelter in town. The Public Safety Commission with Mayor Ron McDaniel wants to review potential sites and utility costs. The Public Safety Commission meets tonight at six at Town Hall to discuss the animal shelter. Several options will be considered.

FIVE INTERESTED IN SEASIDE PROJECT

Fewer than five developers have submitted their proposals to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for renovating the former Seaside Regional Center into a luxury hotel. DEEP officials are evaluating the documents to see how many meet the guidelines set out in the state’s request for proposals. The state’s request required at least a 50-year lease of the long-unused buildings for a hotel with up to 100 rooms, and required the developer to leave the rest of the park and beach open to the public.

JEEP CRASHES

New London police say a white Jeep Wrangler crashed into several vehicles without stopping around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon. It happened in the area of Truman, Shaw and upper Bank streets. Five people were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Jeep came to a stop and on-scene medics administered two doses of the opioid overdose-reversal drug Narcan to the driver. Charles Hoey of Ledyard was then transported to L&M, before being released to police.

HELMETS HANDED OUT TODAY

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) – Skateboard helmets are being given away to draw attention to a new helmet law that takes effect this fall in Connecticut. Beginning Oct. 1, children under age 15 must wear protective headgear while riding a skateboard, roller skating or inline skating. Dubbed “Conor’s Law,” the legislation was introduced this year by Democratic state Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague in memory of Conor Irwin, a 14-year-old Ledyard High School student who died in 2016. The teen fell and severely injured his brain while skateboarding. He died ten days later. His mother, Holly Irwin, urged the General Assembly to pass the legislation requiring the helmet use. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have donated 75 helmets. They will be given away today, beginning at 2:30 at the Ledyard Police Department.