TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RALLY FOR POTENTIAL DEPORTEE

Ju­lian Ro­driguez, the New Lon­don fa­ther tar­geted for de­por­ta­tion September 12th by fed­eral im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cials, made a pub­lic plea on Mon­day for con­tin­ued sup­port of his fam­ily. Through a translator Ro­driguez told about 250 supporters on the Parade Plaza he was not a bad person. Last night supporters waved signs cel­e­brat­ing di­ver­sity and de­nounc­ing fed­eral poli­cies that have led to the sep­a­ra­tion of un­doc­u­mented im­mi­grant fam­i­lies. It re­mains un­clear whether pub­lic sup­port alone will help Ro­driguez’s plight.

BODY FOUND IN NL WATERS

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from the Thames River near New London. State Police say the unidentified man’s body was spotted in the water near the State Pier yesterday afternoon. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification. Police do not believe there is a criminal aspect to the death.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Lyme Academy Col­lege of Fine Arts stu­dents looked for an­swers Monday about what hap­pened to their school. Univer­sity of New Haven Pres­i­dent Steven Ka­plan looked for an­swers about what the school could do to ease their tran­si­tion. The mid-day meet­ing was tense and emotional on the first day of classes for Lyme Academy stu­dents, two weeks af­ter they found out UNH would stop of­fer­ing bach­e­lor of fine arts pro­grams at the school af­ter the 2018-19 school year. Some students felt betrayed and said that the timing of the announcement was unfair. UNH is ex­plor­ing a va­ri­ety of op­tions but doesn’t want to give stu­dents false hope. One op­tion is al­low­ing ju­niors to fin­ish their stud­ies through an ac­cel­er­ated pro­gram.

GOV CANDIDATES TO DEBATE IN NEW LONDON

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is declining an offer from Democratic opponent Ned Lamont to debate next week. Stefanowski is saying no to the proposed September fifth debate that would have been televised on Fox 61. However, Stefanowski is agreeing to four other debates, beginning with one on September 12th in New London that will be televised on WTNH Channel Eight.

DIGITAL BOOKMOBILE STOPPING IN NORWICH

The Otis Library in Norwich will have a temporary e-branch at the Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at Norwich Harbor today. Otis will be the only Connecticut library in the Libraries Online Inc. (LION) system to host the online materials vendor Overdrive’s Digital Bookmobile. The Bookmobile is making a national tour to spread awareness that the library has hundreds of digitized books and audio books available for patrons to download. The Bookmobile will park at Brown Park on Chelsea Harbor Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The 42-foot Bookmobile RV is handicapped accessible with a chairlift and wide aisles.

VETS’ COFFEEHOUSE TO CONTINUE

All veterans coffeehouse gatherings held by The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Volunteers will resume Sept. 5th. The coffeehouse has become a popular and comfortable place for all veterans to meet socialize and communicate. It also presents opportunities to receive information regarding veterans’ benefits and services through state and federal agencies and programs. If you would like more information or if you want to volunteer please contact Gina King or Jennifer Johnson at (860) 425-6617.