TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RALLY FOR POTENTIAL DEPORTEE
Julian Rodriguez, the New London father targeted for deportation September 12th by federal immigration officials, made a public plea on Monday for continued support of his family. Through a translator Rodriguez told about 250 supporters on the Parade Plaza he was not a bad person. Last night supporters waved signs celebrating diversity and denouncing federal policies that have led to the separation of undocumented immigrant families. It remains unclear whether public support alone will help Rodriguez’s plight.
BODY FOUND IN NL WATERS
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from the Thames River near New London. State Police say the unidentified man’s body was spotted in the water near the State Pier yesterday afternoon. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification. Police do not believe there is a criminal aspect to the death.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts students looked for answers Monday about what happened to their school. University of New Haven President Steven Kaplan looked for answers about what the school could do to ease their transition. The mid-day meeting was tense and emotional on the first day of classes for Lyme Academy students, two weeks after they found out UNH would stop offering bachelor of fine arts programs at the school after the 2018-19 school year. Some students felt betrayed and said that the timing of the announcement was unfair. UNH is exploring a variety of options but doesn’t want to give students false hope. One option is allowing juniors to finish their studies through an accelerated program.
GOV CANDIDATES TO DEBATE IN NEW LONDON
Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is declining an offer from Democratic opponent Ned Lamont to debate next week. Stefanowski is saying no to the proposed September fifth debate that would have been televised on Fox 61. However, Stefanowski is agreeing to four other debates, beginning with one on September 12th in New London that will be televised on WTNH Channel Eight.
DIGITAL BOOKMOBILE STOPPING IN NORWICH
The Otis Library in Norwich will have a temporary e-branch at the Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at Norwich Harbor today. Otis will be the only Connecticut library in the Libraries Online Inc. (LION) system to host the online materials vendor Overdrive’s Digital Bookmobile. The Bookmobile is making a national tour to spread awareness that the library has hundreds of digitized books and audio books available for patrons to download. The Bookmobile will park at Brown Park on Chelsea Harbor Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The 42-foot Bookmobile RV is handicapped accessible with a chairlift and wide aisles.
VETS’ COFFEEHOUSE TO CONTINUE
All veterans coffeehouse gatherings held by The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Volunteers will resume Sept. 5th. The coffeehouse has become a popular and comfortable place for all veterans to meet socialize and communicate. It also presents opportunities to receive information regarding veterans’ benefits and services through state and federal agencies and programs. If you would like more information or if you want to volunteer please contact Gina King or Jennifer Johnson at (860) 425-6617.