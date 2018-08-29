WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FOXWOODS SECURITY OFFICER ASSAULTED

Mashantucket-Pequot tribal police say they’ve applied for an arrest warrant for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Foxwoods Resort Casino security officer. 35-year old Brooke Wyngaard says she was responding to an early Sunday morning incident at the Fox Tower when someone punched her in the face as she was coming around a corner. Wyngaard says she and another officer were pursuing a man headed toward a parking garage when she was attacked. She faces surgery for a broken nose, and multiple facial fractures. Wyngaard spent more than 10 years in the U-S Army, before taking the security job just under a year ago. She does plan to eventually return to work.

NL SCHOOL BUSES IN NEW SPOT

You’ll now see school buses parked in the lot of the now-vacant Thames River Apartments complex in New London. The city’s Housing Authority will allow Student Transportation of America to park as many as 46 buses and 61 passenger vehicles on the Crystal Avenue site as part of a month-to-month lease. The transportation company services New London schools, and is looking for a new spot to park its vehicles, as the city didn’t renew a contract to use a Walbach Street lot for that use.

MORE WEST NILE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Health officials say a child is among two more Connecticut residents to test positive for West Nile virus, bringing total human cases in the state this year to five. The Public Health Department said Wednesday that the Newington child became ill with fever and headache earlier this month, but was not hospitalized. The child, between 5 and 10 years old, was the first child in the state to test positive for West Nile virus antibodies this year. Authorities say the other person was a Monroe resident between 50 and 60 years old who was hospitalized with meningitis earlier this month. Officials say the person remains hospitalized, but is improving. The three other residents who tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus have recovered. Officials continue to urge people to take precautions against mosquitoes.

DWI CRASH

Charges have been filed against an Old Saybrook man due to a three vehicle crash on Route 2A in Montville Tuesday morning. State police say 21-year old Joshua Becker was driving erratically on the east bound side of the highway just before the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge shortly before 8 AM. He hit one vehicle going in the opposite direction, which in turn hit a second vehicle. The drivers in those two vehicles, as well as two passengers, were taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich. Becker was not hurt. He faces a September 11th court appearance in Norwich.

CELEBRITY HACKER SENTENCED

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison. George Garofano was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. After prison, he must serve three years of supervised release and perform 60 hours of community service. The North Branford man was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public. Authorities say the hackers used a phishing scheme that sent emails appearing to be from Apple security accounts that asked for usernames and passwords. Garofano pleaded guilty in April and asked for leniency, saying he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the felony conviction.

FORMER CCSU OFFICIAL ORDERED TO GIVE SAMPLE

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – The head of student conduct at Central Conn. State University who’s charged with domestic assault has been ordered by a judge to provide a DNA sample to investigators. Christopher Dukes was in court Tuesday. His DNA will be compared to evidence found at the scene April 25 when he allegedly assaulted and used duct tape to tie up his estranged wife. He is free on $450,000 bond on charges including assault and kidnapping. Dukes has been placed on leave by CCSU, where he oversees the student code of conduct, including academic honesty, sexual misconduct and substance abuse. He and his supporters declined comment outside court but have previously said he denies the allegations.

NO MORE GUNS ON RI SCHOOL GROUNDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The governor of Rhode Island and the state’s commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education have announced a directive barring all guns from schools except those carried by law enforcement personnel. The directive issued Wednesday by Commissioner Ken Wagner was in response to what he called “ambiguities and inconsistencies” in state law and different rules among school districts. While the law guarantees “that all students and educators have the right to attend and work in a school that is safe and secure,” it also allows people with concealed-carry permits in schools. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Rhode Island was one of only a few of states that allowed non-law enforcement officials to carry concealed weapons into schools. Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan accused Raimondo of “waging war on the Constitution.”