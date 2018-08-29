WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ADJUSTING TO THE HEAT
Schools are adjusting athletic practice schedules, adjusting the uniform policy and adding cooling stations due to the extreme heat and humidity. Norwich Free Academy canceled all practices and games on Tuesday when temperatures on the artificial turf were close to 140 degrees. The air quality and Heat Index created an unsafe environment for any level of physical exertion. Conditions will be monitored again today. In Norwich, Superintendent Abby Dolliver said students will stay indoors for recess and be rotated through cooler sections of buildings, and that staff will ensure they stay hydrated. Superintendent Roy Seitsinger in Preston said students and staff are being told to wear light-weight clothing and keep hydrated. Montville’s acting Superintendent Laurie Pallin said recess is likely to be held indoors today.
REBATES OFFERED FOR ELECTRIC CARS
Customers who purchase electric vehicles and charging stations starting in mid-September, will be eligible for a rebate program offered by Norwich Public Utilities. The rebate program will launch at a Ride & Drive event Sept. 15th at the Dodd Stadium. Event organizers said electric vehicles will be available to test drive or ride at the festival. The rebate program will be offered to the buyer of a brand new plug-in hybrid electric – gasoline powered vehicle, an all-electric-powered vehicle and for a used plug-in hybrid, or an all-electric used vehicle, model year 2016 or better. Rebates are also being offered for the home charging stations.
MONTVILLE NEEDS BUS DRIVERS
With a bus driver shortage impacting the state and hitting the town of Montville hard the last couple of years, the district has faced delayed routes, forcing parents to “rush to work.” To help alleviate the shortage, the district offered $1,000 signing bonuses for drivers who maintain clean records and meet attendance expectations. The Board of Education added another incentive earlier this month. Drivers who care for a child or grandchild can now request permission for the child to ride the bus during normal route hours if space is available.
DEBATE DETAILS RELEASED
“The Day” and WTNH will sponsor a gubernatorial debate at the Garde Arts Center in New London at 7 p.m. Sept. 12th between candidates Bob Stefanowski and Ned Lamont. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Lamont, a Democrat, and Stefanowski, a Republican. The debate will be televised live on WCTX MyTV9, and streamed live on theday.com . Viewers will be able to submit questions prior to the debate at wtnh.com . Tickets for the debate will be available through each candidate’s respective party.
GRAIN BUILDING COMES DOWN
Three weeks ago, the Stonington Board of Selectmen discussed a plan to knock down the remainder of the blighted Campbell Grain building in downtown Pawcatuck and then cover the cost by placing a $40,000 lien on the property, owned by Frank DeCiantis of Virginia. But before selectmen had a chance to vote on the plan, DeCiantis started work last week to tear down the remaining portion of the building and completed it yesterday. Selectman John Prue and other town officials hope that removing the building will make the parcel more attractive to a developer and that the site can become part of the revitalization of downtown Pawcatuck.
The Saint Bernard School renovations have students and parents excited. The overhaul was part of an ongoing $3 million fundraising campaign. It was started by Maureen Donohue Hendricks, a 1972 graduate. Over the summer workers repainted and installed new carpet, LED lighting and glass entryways in the main office. Students returning to classes on Tuesday found a cafeteria with new flooring and freshly painted yellow and light-green walls. This year’s upgrades were more noticeable because they involved the library, media center, cafeteria and main office, areas students and staff visit daily.
ST.B RENOVATIONS WARMLY RECEIVED
