THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOOD FIRST DAY

The first day of school yesterday in the Norwich Public Schools was a bit hot, but everything went pretty well. That’s according to Superintendent Abby Dolliver, who says she and other school officials decided to have a regular, full day of classes, despite the hot weather. Dolliver says students were kept well-hydrated, and the use of fans and available air conditioning eased the heat. Unlike previous years, Norwich’s two middle schools won’t open until tomorrow, to allow more preparation time for the new STEAM and Global Studies magnet school curriculums that are being introduced. The new set-up means both the Kelly and Teacher’s Memorial Middle Schools will again house sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students.

GOOD MEETING

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom says it was a great meeting. Nystrom and other city officials yesterday sat down with a Minnesota group interested in buying the Marina at American Wharf. Asking price, $1.8 million. Nystrom says he can’t get into details of the discussion but said the meeting lasted four hours.

GOOD OPENING

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – MGM is touting a strong opening weekend for its first casino in Massachusetts. MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis said Wednesday that more than 150,000 visitors came to the new $960 million resort casino during its first three days. He said the crowds exceeded the casino’s expectations. The company says revenue numbers, however, won’t be available until next month, when the state Gaming Commission issues its monthly report. MGM’s 14-acre (5.6-hectare) casino complex opened Aug. 24 with a Las Vegas-style spectacle. It spans three city blocks and is considered the first of its kind for the state.

DOG NABBED

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Authorities in Rhode Island are warning residents after a small dog was snatched from a backyard by a coyote. The dog was attacked at a Westerly home Tuesday night. The owners of the dog say the terrier mix was taken into a wooded area. Westerly Animal Control Officer Arthur Smith says there have been more coyote sights over the past decade. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, coyotes are common in Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown. Officials say residents should keep their dogs on a leash and avoid letting pets out at night. They say residents should keep their property clear of loose garbage.

UCONN OPENS SEASON TONIGHT

(East Hartford, CT) – The UConn football team’s 2018 season gets underway tonight. UConn faces off against the University of Central Florida at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. This is Randy Edsall’s second year in his return as UConn coach, and the team finished last year with a record of three wins and nine losses.