FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

CRASH INJURES THREE

There’s a multi-vehicle accident on Route 32 . It happened southbound in front of Connecticut College in New London. New London authorities say four vehicles were involved, including a school bus. Three people have been taken to the hospital.

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GET REPRIEVE

The two immigrant children held for part of the summer in Noank as their parents were detained at the border for crossing illegally have been given a reprieve. The lawyer for the Honduran boy and Salvadoran girl says they have been granted temporary legal immigration status. The parents are on parole for six months and the families are now living in New Haven.

FLAG MOUNTED TO MCCAIN’S NL HOME

John McCain’s boyhood home in New London got an addition as the nation mourned his passing. City officials, with the current owner’s permission, mounted an American flag on the front of the house on Ocean Avenue. They call it a fitting tribute to an American hero. The late senator lived there in kindergarten and first grade while his dad was stationed at the Navy base in Groton. McCain died last weekend.

NORWICH GETTING POET LAUREATE

The Norwich City Council on Tuesday will vote on whether to create a position of poet laureate. Thirty-one-year-old Chantaal Goodwater is on the cusp of become Norwich’s first poet laureate. She is a Norwich Free Academy graduate and described as a performance poet. Goodwater was chosen by a committee from two other candidates. The position of poet laureate is an unpaid job.

MORE HOUSING FOR GATEWAY COMMONS

The first phase of the residential portion of the Gateway Commons development in East Lyme is 97 percent occupied so it’s on to the next phase of housing. The town’s Inland Wetlands Agency next month will consider phase two, 120 additional apartments.

QUEEN COMING TO E CONNECTICUT

Queen Elizabeth is coming to Eastern Connecticut this weekend. Queen Elizabeth I, that is. Her majesty’s appearance coincides with the Renaissance Faire coming to Lebanon beginning tomorrow. Also showing up, King Henry VIII and King Arthur. The event runs every weekend now through October 14th at the Lebanon Fairgrounds on Mack Road.