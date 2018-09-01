SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

A fire official said two people were transported to the hospital after a boat ran aground in Old Saybrook on Saturday morning. Old Saybrook Fire, EMS, and Police along with Old Lyme Fire, Middlesex Paramedics, and DEEP responded to the mouth of the Connecticut River for a boat that ran aground on a sandbar. Of the five people onboard, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

NORWICH CAMERAS

Norwich — Police this summer added eight new surveillance cameras to a citywide network that allows them to monitor situations in real time and after the fact. The Day reports Chief Patrick Daley said the department now has 29 cameras in Greeneville, Westside, Oakwood Knoll, downtown and on North Main Street. Since installing the first four cameras in 2012, police have caught people faking injuries after crashes, identified suspects in public fights and broadcast information that helped officers catch fleeing vehicles. Daley said he believes this is the fourth time his department has used Community Development Block Grant funds on the cameras, which pan, tilt and zoom and cost between $12,000 and $13,000 each.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police say they are targeting dangerous drivers over the long Labor Day weekend. Troopers say they’re focusing on drunken driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations. Increased patrols continue through Monday. Officials urge drivers to expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time, not text and drive, set GPS directions before traveling and use hands-free devices. Troopers will be setting up sobriety checkpoints, increasing roving patrols and using a breath-alcohol testing mobile unit. During last year’s Labor Day weekend, troopers handed out nearly 1,200 tickets for speeding, 46 for seat belt violations, nearly 2,800 for moving violations and charged 47 people with driving under the influence. Troopers responded to more than 500 accidents. In neighboring Rhode Island, additional state police troopers are on patrol through the holiday weekend.

BOIL WATER NOTICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Health officials say customers of five public water systems serving parts of Narragansett and South Kingstown should boil their water because E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply. The state health department said Friday it was found during routine sampling by Suez Water, which sells water to the other local systems. About 38,000 residents are impacted. An online map shows the affected areas. There’s also a list of the streets. Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute, or use bottled water. The department says young children shouldn’t be bathed in this water because they may swallow it. E. coli can signal the presence of fecal matter. The advisory remains in effect until satisfactory bacteria results are obtained.

AIRLINE BAGGAGE FEES

BOSTON (AP) — Two U.S. senators are calling on Congress to crack down on what they describe as exorbitant airline fees. Democrats Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have filed legislation they say would address the problem. They say the higher fees could come as a shock to passengers visiting family and friends over the Labor Day weekend. The bill would direct the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to set standards for assessing whether baggage, seat selection, same day change and other fees are reasonable and proportional to the costs of the services provided. The senators pointed to recent announcements by JetBlue Airways and United Airlines of plans to increase checked bag fees. Markey and Blumenthal both sit on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

WOODSTOCK FAIR

This Labor Day weekend, one of the biggest traditions is the Woodstock Fair. The 158th edition kicked off on Friday. This is the second oldest agricultural fair in the state. Among the entertainers on tap this year, on Friday night on the main stage Lee Rocker and Saturday will be the Cowsills and Loving Spoonful at night. On Sunday, Foghat will take the stage. There is plenty of parking just for $5. Admission is $12 for adults, free for kids 10 and under, $8 for seniors 65 and over, and military with identification.