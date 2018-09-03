MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

STATE LABOR AGENCY RECOVERS $4.9 MILLION IN UNPAID WAGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Labor says it recovered more than $4.9 million in unpaid wages owed to Connecticut workers in the last fiscal year. The state agency says that figure includes nearly $2.3 million recovered by wage enforcement staff responding to complaints of owed wages not being paid. Nearly $2 million was returned to employees not paid the required minimum wage or overtime. More than $687,000 was recovered for workers paid incorrect amounts while working at construction sites involving public contracts. Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says his agency places a “high priority” on protecting workers and law-abiding employers. The agency’s Division of Wage and Workplace Standards investigated more than 2,300 claims for unpaid wages, 250 cases involving the minimum wage or overtime, and 240 cases involving workplace standards violations.

OFF-DUTY SOUTH WINDSOR OFFICER DIES OF INJURIES OUT OF STATE

An off-duty South Windsor police officer died from injuries sustained in an assault in South Carolina. Officials from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office identified 41-year-old South Windsor Officer Matthew Mainieri died at 3 p.m. on Sunday following an assault. Officials said Officer Mainieri passed away from head injuries sustained at a restaurant located in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. Georgetown County officers responded to an assault at Uncle Tito’s overnight where Officer Mainieri was injured. Officials arrested 21-year-old Aynor, South Carolina man, Kelton Jess Todd for assault, but said further charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

PLAINFIELD MOTORCYCLE CRASH

PLAINFIELD — A New London man was seriously injured Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Plainfield. According to a press release from Plainfield police, Ernest Carrion III, 40, was traveling south on Spaulding Road when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a stone wall along the road’s shoulder. Crews from the Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance Corps responded to the scene. Carrion was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich for what police described as serious physical injuries. The investigation remains open.

CT MAN FACES CHARGES AFTER SHOOTING AT “GHOST”

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who told police he was a paranormal investigator faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost. Twenty-five-year-old Christain Devaux of Tolland is due in court on Sept. 11 on charges including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct. Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break in. He later told police he believes the intruder was actually a spirit. Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.

UNITED WAY REPORT DETAILS FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS FOR CT WORKERS

In Connecticut, 40 percent of households struggled to meet basic costs of living in 2016, and most did not have enough savings to handle a fiscal crisis such as a layoff, car repair or illness, a study released Sunday by Connecticut United Ways said. United Way officials said the federal poverty level doesn’t tell the story about workers struggling to make a living. United Ways in 18 states tackle the issue by measuring the actual costs of expenses in eight categories and calculating which households are ALICE: asset limited, income constrained, employed. The Connecticut report updated the ALICE calculations made in 2010 for the costs of housing, transportation, food, health care, child care, taxes and the cost of owning a smartphone. Despite the slow economic recovery, the number of ALICE households in Connecticut increased by 10 percent from 2010 to 2016. The report is available at bit.ly/ConnALICE, and people can take an ALICE household simulator, which features a scenario of a sudden loss of a job, at bit.ly/MTChoices. United Way officials said there were variations among the state’s eight counties, including higher housing costs in Fairfield County, and higher transportation costs in eastern Connecticut, where public transit is less available.

UCONN FOOTBALL COACH NEPOTISM CASE HEADS TO COURT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments about whether UConn football coach Randy Edsall should be allowed to retain his son as an assistant coach with the team. Edsall is appealing a ruling by the state’s ethics office that the school violated Connecticut’s ban on nepotism by hiring Corey Edsall in 2017 as the school’s tight ends coach. That ruling led a lawmaker to include paragraph on an unrelated piece of legislation this year to allow immediate family members to work in the same “constituent unit” of the state system for higher education with certain conditions. Both sides are scheduled to present oral arguments on Wednesday before Judge Joseph Shortall in New Britain Superior Court on a motion to dismiss the case.

MOTORCYCLE DEATH

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A motorcyclist has been killed and two other people injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. State police say two motorcycles collided with an SUV at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday while approaching the exit ramp for Interstate 295 in Warwick. Police say 34-year-old Dervi Pena of Providence was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at Kent Hospital. They say the person on the second motorcycle was taken to the same hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Police say a third motorcyclist crashed while trying to avoid the accident and also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and police say they are investigating to determine who was at fault.

BOIL WATER NOTICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Water company officials say customers of five public water systems serving parts of Narragansett and South Kingstown may need to boil their water for several more days. The state health department issued the boil water notice on Friday after e-coli bacteria was found during routine sampling by Suez Water, which sells water to the other local systems. About 38,000 residents are impacted. An online map shows the affected areas. There’s also a list of the streets. Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute, or use bottled water. The department says young children shouldn’t be bathed in this water because they may swallow it. E. coli can signal the presence of fecal matter.