TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

ARREST IN ALLEGED ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

A Norwich man has been charged with trying to abduct a young child in New London. Police say 31-year old Stephen Cardoza allegedly drove to 93 State Pier Road on August 3rd, and tried to offer a 9-year old girl a ride in his truck, claiming her mother told him to pick the child up. The girl ran to an apartment of a family member, who contacted police. Cardoza is out on 50-thousand dollars bond. No word on a court date.

STATE POLICE LABOR DAY STATS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say they issued more than 1,300 speeding tickets over the long holiday weekend. The agency said Tuesday that troopers also investigated 281 accidents, including 63 involving injuries, and arrested 24 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those numbers compare with 1,189 speeding tickets issued over the three-day Labor Day weekend last year, 529 accidents and 47 DUI arrests. State police stepped up enforcement in anticipation of heavy traffic. Troopers issued 2,474 citations for hazardous moving violations such as unsafe lane changes and cellphone use over the weekend. That compared with 2,764 over the same period last year.

PLAINFIELD DUI ARREST

A Plainfield man has been charged with drunk driving and risk of injury to a child.. State police say Cody Southworth was driving erractically on Interstate 395 Northbound in Killingly around 9:50 Labor day evening. Southworth had a 20-month old child in his vehcile at the time, who was unharmed. Southworth is being held on 5-thousand dollars bond, and is due in Danielson Superior Court September 18th.

MOOSUP MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING YOUNG GIRL

A Moosup man was to be arraigned today in Danielson Superior Court on charges of sexually assaulting an under-aged child. Police say 71-year old Wilfredo Rodriguez was arrested Monday night, after an investigation that began back in May. He’s being held on 50-thousand dollars bond.

PLANT FIRE

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Firefighters have responded to a fire at a Connecticut power plant that was the site of an explosion in 2010 that killed six workers. The blaze at the Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown was reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Mayor Dan Drew said he spoke with District Chief Mike Howley who said the fire at the natural gas-fired plant was inside the wall in insulation and not near any gas lines. Howley said the fire was in the foam insulation inside the wall by a turbine exhaust. Firefighters had to cut open the walls and a ceiling to access it. The plant was closed while crews battled the fire. Officials believe it started as an electrical fire. There were no reports of injuries. The cause remains under investigation.