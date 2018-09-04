TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL SCHOOLS OPEN TODAY

The City of New London found a temporary home for school buses, repaired a leaky roof at Harbor Elementary School and in July, the school district’s grades six to 12 magnet school operations plan was approved. Schools open this morning and new Superintendent Cynthia Richie will join students on her inaugural morning school bus ride with students. Richie acknowledged that while some things are falling into place, there is still plenty of work to be done in the district. The number of resignations and retirements was lower than last year. The teachers’ union says higher salaries in nearby school districts shares some blame for the annual turnover of education staff. About 24 vacant positions were filled as of mid-August with more hires looking to be completed. Ritchie said all the core positions essential to education of the students are in place.

SHINGLES VACCINE IN SHORT SUPPLY

Glax­oSmithK­line, the manufacturer of an improved shingles vaccines that came out last spring, is try­ing to meet de­mand with more ship­ments to the United States, but say in­ter­mit­tent short­ages might con­tinue un­til the end of 2018. That will have an impact on local pharmacies. Com­pany of­fi­cials ex­plained they didn’t expect the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol to give the vac­cine a pref­er­en­tial rec­om­men­da­tion, which led to high de­mand. The previous two-dose inoculation was only 97 percent effective for adults 50 to 69 years old. The CDC says al­most one of ev­ery three peo­ple in the United States will de­velop shin­gles, which emerges when the virus thatcauses chick­en­pox re­ac­ti­vates in older adults.

DRUG TREATMENT CENTER OPENING IN NL

The Cen­ter for Com­pas­sion­ate Re­cov­ery in Madi­son will expand its operation on Montauk Avenue in New London October 1st. Two physicians and two clinicians will man the center for opioid addiction treatment. New Lon­don last year saw 14 over­dose deaths, while Nor­wich saw 32, the sec­ond high­est per capita among Con­necti­cut towns with at least 10,000 res­i­dents. The hos­pi­tals in Nor­wich and New Lon­don each han­dle an av­er­age of 30 over­dose vis­its per month, according to data from the state De­part­ment of Pub­lic Health.

CHIEF’S LAST WEEK

Norwich Fire chief Kenneth Scandariato will officially retire on Thursday after 13 years as fire chief and fire marshal. For the past 21 months, he’s also served as city emergency management director, been awarded several plaques and official proclamations from the city and the state, as well as emotional words of farewell. Chiefs from several departments across the state praised Scandariato’s accomplishments in Norwich.

CALLERS GET KIDNAPPING HOAX CALLS

East Lyme Police are warning residents about a child kidnapping scam. They say a caller tries to obtain money by pretending a parent’s child has been kidnapped. Two East Lyme parents have reported the scam but told police that no money was handed over. In each case, the caller said the parent’s teenaged child had been kidnapped and that the parent was instructed to go to Walmart to wire money. Police Chief Michael Finkelstein encourages parents to immediately contact both police and the allegedly kidnapped child should they receive a similar phone call. He said it’s usually the grandparents who get the phone calls.

SALEM PREPPING FOR BIRTHDAY BASH

A pro­duc­tion de­signer who de­signs Su­per Bowl half­time shows presented some ideas to the Salem bi­cen­ten­nial committee last week on how they could cel­e­brate that town’s 200th birth­day in 2019. The Board of Select­men could approve those plans today. The com­mit­tee plans to kick off the year-long cel­e­bra­tion at the an­nual tree-light­ing cer­e­mony in De­cem­ber. Res­i­dents and town or­ga­ni­za­tions in­ter­ested in giv­ing feed­back on events for the bi­cen­ten­nial or cre­at­ing their own events should email the com­mit­tee at salem2019bi­cen­ten­nial@gmail.com