WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

REID AND HUGHES STABILIZED

Stabilization of the long-vacant Reid and Hughes building in Downtown Norwich is complete, and City Manager John Salamone says the preferred developer, the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development, will now begin seeking funding to develop the empty structure into retail space and apartments. Salamone says the building’s partially-collapsed roof has been repaired, and sagging walls and floors have been strengthened. The Women’s Institute has applied for a 500-thousand dollar grant to begin development work. The project is estimated to cost some six-million dollars.

DUI DERAILS POTENTIAL POET LAUREATE

Norwich aldermen withdraw a resolution naming the city’s first-ever poet laureate. Thirty-one-year old Chantaal Goodwater was in-line to receive the honor, but city officials say a drunk driving charge she got in Ledyard in February prompted last night’s decision by the city council. Mayor Peter Nystrom says the selection committee was not made aware of the arrest until after her final interview in March. Nystrom says Goodwater could still be considered for the honorary position. There were three applicants for the job. The Norwich Creates Collaborative, which chose Goodwater, says an announcement will be made at a future date.

OZ CRASHING DEBATE

Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel said yesterday that he will make an appearance at the Sept. 12 debate in New London whether he’s invited to participate or not. Griebel, a former Republican, and his running mate, Monte Frank, a former Democrat, asked to meet with “The Day’s” Editorial Board on Tuesday to make the case that he should be invited to participate in the gubernatorial debate at the Garde Arts Center. Griebel has not met one of the debate rules, which is he has not yet garnered ten percent support in a nonpartisan poll. Per the rules, he has until Friday to qualify.

HUGHES VERDICT IN QUESTION

One of the jurors who found Dante Hughes guilty of manslaughter but not murder, in the December 2016 shooting death of Joey Gingerella admitted Tuesday, he looked up the definition of manslaughter in “Webster’s Dictionary” during deliberations. The revelation that a juror had consulted outside information could endanger the verdict. Though Tuesday’s hearing was limited to the dictionary issue, a couple of the jurors provided additional information that led to further questions.

COURT REVERSES SLOTS DECISION

The state Supreme Court has found that an Ap­pel­late Court im­prop­erly dis­missed as pre­ma­ture WMS Gam­ing’s ap­peal of a 2016 New Lon­don Su­pe­rior Court rul­ing that the town of Led­yard was en­ti­tled to at­tor­ney’s fees it paid in pur­su­ing taxes levied on slot ma­chines the Mashan­tucket Pe­quot Tribe leased for Fox­woods Re­sort Casino. Ledyard claimed it was owed fees in cases heard in state court and in re­lated fed­eral cases in which WMS was not a party. The high court di­rected the town to seek a hear­ing on the amount of the fees. WMS filed an ap­peal of the rul­ing be­fore such a hear­ing could take place, and the town sought dis­missal of the ap­peal. The at­tor­ney’s fees po­ten­tially could amount to mil­lions of dol­lars.

MERRILL LYNCH BUILDING SOLD

A local real estate development company, READCO has purchased and is preparing to market the former Merrill Lynch office building on Eugene O’Neill Drive in New London. Merrill Lynch had been in that building for about 20 years. READCO officials say the building is easily adaptable for a variety of small businesses and is close to both a transportation hub and downtown amenities. READCO also owns the Citizens Bank building across the street , a portion of which is being offered for lease.