FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

MIGHT BE INSANE

A Norwich man accused of arson and attempted murder may plead insanity. The attorney representing 38-year old Tyree Davis says he may consider that avenue. Davis is accused of torching a combined residential and commercial building on Central Avenue in Greeneville in January. The four occupants got out safely. Police say a former girlfriend of Davis’s believe he set the fire to get back at her, as she used to live there. Davis remains held on 1-point-4 million dollars bail, and is to be back in court October 16th.

SUSPICIOUS OLD SAYBROOK PACKAGE

Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a medical office building this morning on Main street in Old Saybrook. The building was closed for awhile, but has now been reopened. One of the tenants in the building is a Planned Parenthood office, but media reports indicate the package was not addressed to them. Old Saybrook police say an unidentified suspect is in custody after they received what they describe as a very detailed communication Thursday that included threatening the lives of police officers.

STATE HIGH COURT REJECTS JUDGE THREATS APPEAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a Cromwell man convicted of threatening violence against a state judge who presided over his divorce case. Edward Taupier argued there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of felony threatening and cited free speech rights. But the court ruled 7-0 against him in a decision released Friday. Taupier is serving an 18-month prison sentence for threatening Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto, now the state’s deputy chief court administrator. Prosecutors said Taupier sent an email to six acquaintances in 2014 that described Bozzuto’s home and how certain rifles could be fired at it from a nearby cemetery. He also was sentenced to four months behind bars Wednesday for Facebook posts urging people to kill judges and employees at the Middletown courthouse.

CHARGES TO BE FIILED AGAINST NEW HAVEN POLICE LIEUTENANT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – New Haven officials say a veteran police lieutenant assaulted his wife while holding her and their three young children hostage for several days before surrendering peacefully to SWAT teams during a standoff. Police released more details of the case Friday and identified the lieutenant as 18-year department veteran Rahgue Tennant. A police spokesman says Tennant will face serious criminal charges and has been suspended. Police also say he has a history of domestic abuse. SWAT teams responded to Tennant’s New Haven home Thursday for a reported barricaded person. Authorities say Tennant’s wife and children were able to leave the house before the police response, and Tennant surrendered after asking officers for help. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Tennant did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday.