FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCORES SHOW PROGRESS

Norwich elementary school students are showing steady progress on the statewide standardized tests, while city middle school students continue to struggle. Test scores are well below state averages and dropping in most categories. The school district receives state Alliance District grants for improvement. Norwich has restructured the two middle schools into magnet-themed schools for grades six, seven and eight with a $4 million federal grant. School officials say the changeover is expected to make a difference at both magnet schools.

RESIDENTS WORRY ABOUT BURGER KING

Norwichtown residents are concerned that construction of a Burger King could present harm to a historic cemetery. The Norwich Historical Society and local residents are concerned that the gravestones are fragile, and any major construction activity may have devastating effects. The cemetery has been there since 1699 and many of the gravestones date back to the 18th century, including several people who fought in the Revolutionary War. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the cemetery, and a notice for it asks residents to attend and lend their support to the cause to halt the project.

BEEFING UP ELECTION SECURITY

As the Nov. 6 elec­tion gets closer, Con­necti­cut wants to pro­vide cy­ber­se­cu­rity train­ing to all lo­cal elec­tion of­fi­cials. It plans to hire IT pro­fes­sion­als to as­sess vul­ner­a­bil­i­ties within local voter reg­is­tra­tion lists, us­ing money from a $5 mil­lion fed­eral elec­tion se­cu­rity grant. Last spring, Congress ap­proved $380 mil­lion in elec­tion tech­nol­ogy fund­ing to in­crease elec­tion se­cu­rity. Con­necti­cut re­ceived its fund­ing about two weeks ago. The state has un­til Septem­ber 2023 to use the money.

NO CHANCE, GOP’S FAULT

Gov. Dannel Malloy said Thursday there’s no chance the state will legalize sports betting this year and he’s blaming Republicans. But some have a different view, saying privately that the state already has struck a deal with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes that would allow for sports betting at the casinos as well as at selected off-track betting locations around the state. The deal would have to be approved by the legislature and then by the federal government, which must sign off on any amendments to the state’s gaming agreements with the tribes. It’s been estimated that the state could get from $10 million to $20 million or more annually in taxes levied on sports betting revenues.

CONTROVERSIAL MAP TO BE SYMPOSIUM SUBJECT

The con­tro­ver­sial Vin­land Map that in 1965, could have changed the story about when Euro­peans first ar­rived in North Amer­ica has prompted the Mys­tic Sea­port Mu­seum to host a sym­po­sium on the lat­est re­search. It is set to be­gin at 9:45 a.m. on September 21st in the Thomp­son Build­ing. The mu­seum has ex­tended the run of its ex­hibit on the map through Oct. 31st. It’s the first time the map has been ex­hib­ited out­side of New Haven in 50 years.