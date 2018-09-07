FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCORES SHOW PROGRESS
Norwich elementary school students are showing steady progress on the statewide standardized tests, while city middle school students continue to struggle. Test scores are well below state averages and dropping in most categories. The school district receives state Alliance District grants for improvement. Norwich has restructured the two middle schools into magnet-themed schools for grades six, seven and eight with a $4 million federal grant. School officials say the changeover is expected to make a difference at both magnet schools.
RESIDENTS WORRY ABOUT BURGER KING
Norwichtown residents are concerned that construction of a Burger King could present harm to a historic cemetery. The Norwich Historical Society and local residents are concerned that the gravestones are fragile, and any major construction activity may have devastating effects. The cemetery has been there since 1699 and many of the gravestones date back to the 18th century, including several people who fought in the Revolutionary War. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the cemetery, and a notice for it asks residents to attend and lend their support to the cause to halt the project.
BEEFING UP ELECTION SECURITY
As the Nov. 6 election gets closer, Connecticut wants to provide cybersecurity training to all local election officials. It plans to hire IT professionals to assess vulnerabilities within local voter registration lists, using money from a $5 million federal election security grant. Last spring, Congress approved $380 million in election technology funding to increase election security. Connecticut received its funding about two weeks ago. The state has until September 2023 to use the money.
NO CHANCE, GOP’S FAULT
Gov. Dannel Malloy said Thursday there’s no chance the state will legalize sports betting this year and he’s blaming Republicans. But some have a different view, saying privately that the state already has struck a deal with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes that would allow for sports betting at the casinos as well as at selected off-track betting locations around the state. The deal would have to be approved by the legislature and then by the federal government, which must sign off on any amendments to the state’s gaming agreements with the tribes. It’s been estimated that the state could get from $10 million to $20 million or more annually in taxes levied on sports betting revenues.
CONTROVERSIAL MAP TO BE SYMPOSIUM SUBJECT
The controversial Vinland Map that in 1965, could have changed the story about when Europeans first arrived in North America has prompted the Mystic Seaport Museum to host a symposium on the latest research. It is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. on September 21st in the Thompson Building. The museum has extended the run of its exhibit on the map through Oct. 31st. It’s the first time the map has been exhibited outside of New Haven in 50 years.