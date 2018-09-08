SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH GETS SOME RESPONSES TO REQUESTS FOR 5 PERCENT TUITION, SCHOOL CONTRACT CUTS

400 tuition-based schools, vendors and contractors were asked by Norwich School officials to consider cutting 5 percent off their bills to the school district this year. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says three dozen responses have been received thus far and they’ve been mixed. Dolliver said she appreciates the willingness of some contractors to help the school district but it’s too early to calculate total savings from those reductions. The Board of Education will discuss the budget and the vendors’ responses to date at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at Kelly Middle School.

GUNMAN TO SERVE EIGHT YEARS FOR LEDYARD HOME INVASION

A Hartford man charged with forcing his way into a Ledyard home in July 2017, and holding a gun to the head of one of the residents pleaded guilty Friday in New London Superior Court. Mitchell Ellerbe, of Hartford, also known as “Crook,” will be sentenced Nov. 15th to eight years in prison followed by five years of special parole for first-degree robbery, violation of probation and carrying a pistol without a permit. Ellerbe was one of four people involved in the home invasion/robbery. Two of the three others have been charged, and the fourth person has not been identified.

Kylie Pierson of Norwich and Kristal Lis of Mystic have cases pending in the same court and remain incarcerated.

PROGRESSIVE COALITION PLANS SPEECHES, DOOR TO DOOR CAMPAIGN

Hundreds of volunteers will be knocking on doors Saturday as part of the Thousands of Doors for Justice campaign in New London. Organizers describe the event as a call to action for activists to “step up and fight for issues of economic, racial, social, women’s environmental, disability and immigrant justice.” New London’s event kicks off at 9 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church on Jay St. Featured speakers include former New London Mayor Daryl Finizio. Following speeches, the events will feature volunteer trainings, door-knocking, recruiting new activists, voter registration and festivities. In addition to New London, events are also planned in several other cities including Willimantic.

MOTHERS MISSION TO END ADDICTION STIGMA CONTINUES TODAY IN JEWETT CITY

A Griswold mom who lost her son as a result of an addiction he’d struggled with for 12 years, has formed a group called Matt’s Mission. Kathleen Dufficy is holding a second major public event. Dufficy expects this one to be bigger than the first one, which took place in 2016. Dufficy said anyone who is touched by addiction or interested in learning more is invited to the event. At least four people in recovery are expected to address the gathering. Representatives of Community Speaks Out, will be speaking as will Lt. Matthew Solak from the Willimantic Police Department who will speak about the new police-assisted recovery program called HOPE, short for Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education. Jack Malone, executive director of the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence will emcee the event with speeches beginning at 11 a.m.

HAM RADIO ENTHUSIASTS TO HOLD WEEKLY BREAKFASTS STARTING TODAY

Amateur radio operators in eastern Connecticut and those visiting here have a new way to socialize and catch up. The Eastern CT Amateur Radio Breakfast will take place every Saturday starting this morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Uncasville Diner, Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. Amateur radio operators are prohibited from accepting monetary remuneration for their services. Ham radio operators, their guests and those interested in radio are invited to attend. For more information including how to become licensed, visit the American Radio Relay League online at ARRL.org.

RI TO REVIEW OTHER STATE’S METHODS IN CLERGY INVESTIGATIONS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island attorney general’s office says it will begin a review of the investigation methods employed by two other states that announced they are probing possible abuses by Roman Catholic clergy.Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s spokeswoman Amy Kempe says the office will not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, and can’t confirm if the office is considering launching one.The Providence Journal reports the announcement comes as attorney general’s offices in New York and New Jersey have announced their own investigations.The actions follow the release of a scathing grand jury report from Pennsylvania’s attorney general.The Providence diocese said in a statement that it is already “clear practice” to report all sexual abuse allegations to law enforcement.

STRANDED CRUISE SHIP-THE LATEST

BOSTON (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship that became disabled off the Massachusetts coast cannot leave Newport, Rhode Island, until it is inspected.

The Coast Guard tweeted Friday night that it has ordered the Star Pride not to leave until Coast Guard officials inspect it. Capt. Chris Glander said the inspection “will ensure the safety of the passengers and crew” before they continue on to Manhattan.The Star Pride, carrying 351 people, became stranded Friday afternoon in Buzzards Bay between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard.No injuries were reported.At about 4:40 p.m. the Coast Guard tweeted that the 376-foot cruise ship was anchored and holding and that commercial tugboats were on the way.The company that owns it later said the vessel had regained power and was expected to continue on its way to New York.

TRUMP SONS-WHITE POWDER

BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to sending threatening letters with white powder to President Donald Trump’s sons.U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Friday that 25-year-old Daniel Frisiello of Beverly, Massachusetts reached a plea deal on 13 counts of mailing a threat and six counts of false information and hoaxes.Lelling said Frisiello mailed the envelopes to high-profile individuals, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., that contained white powder and a note indicating the powder was dangerous. The substance was nonhazardous.Frisiello’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Lelling said Frisiello also addressed threatening letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and police and prosecutors in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.The letters were mailed between 2016 and 2018.

STEM FELLOWSHIPS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A total of 240 Rhode Island college students working in science, technology, engineering, math and design occupations have been awarded state fellowships to help pay their student loans.The state Commerce Corporation announced the awards Thursday, and says the average award is about $3,600 for student loan repayment. The Providence Journal reports the Wavemaker Fellowships are intended to keep college graduates living and working in Rhode Island.Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says graduates are faced with a tough choice of moving out of the state or staying in Rhode Island, and the fellowships can help make that decision easier.

Nearly 400 people applied for the program this year. In its first year, 2016, the program awarded tax credits to 208 people.

MISSING PILOT-VIETNAM

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – The body of a U.S. Air Force pilot whose plane was shot down over Vietnam more than half a century ago is now returning home to Rhode Island for his burial.The remains of Lt. Col. Fredric Moore Mellor, a Cranston native, will arrive in Rhode Island this month for a funeral at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Providence Journal reports Mellor has been missing since 1965, when his plane was shot down during a reconnaissance mission.Mellor ejected from his plane and made radio contact, but rescue helicopters were unable to find him. This summer, searchers discovered Mellor’s remains in the area where his plane crashed.

A burial with full military honors is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

RHODE ISLAND GOVERNOR-BROWN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Democratic gubernatorial candidate plans to walk about 45 miles across the nation’s smallest state to draw attention to his candidacy.Matt Brown is challenging incumbent Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo in Wednesday’s primary. Brown begins his tour Friday, walking from Woonsocket to Cumberland.Brown says he wants to meet people in their hometowns instead of hiding behind television ads.Raimondo has raised nearly $7.7 million in this election cycle compared to about $380,000 for Brown. Raimondo flooded Facebook and television with ads.Brown plans to walk throughout the weekend. The tour ends in Narragansett on Monday.An attorney for Brown recently sent the Raimondo campaign a cease-and-desist letter over a television ad. The Raimondo campaign stood by the ad, calling the letter a “last-gasp stunt by a failed candidate.”