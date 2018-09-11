TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

OBSERVING 9/11

The nation remembers today the devastating attacks on 9/11 in New York City that changed the world forever 17 years ago. In the town of Stonington, the local community, dignitaries and the Rotary of The Stonington’s met to remember those lost here in Connecticut. A service was held at Stonington Point in memory of Josh Piver, a native of the town who was only 23 years old when his life was taken as he worked in the Twin Towers. Local 9/11 remembrances were also held at the Nautilus Museum in Groton, and in Killingly. More than 2900 people lost their lives in 2001 during the attacks making it the largest act of terrorism on American soil.

CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN CHARGED

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – Kyle Lyddy, the chairman of independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign, has been arrested on a larceny charge. Norwalk police say Lyddy, 31, of Danbury, was charged after a monthlong investigation with misappropriating $500,000 from the company where he worked. Police did not name the company. Chris Cooper, a spokesman for the Griebel campaign, said Lyddy resigned on Monday. Lyddy did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment. Lyddy had served until April as the head of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission, which was responsible for creating a memorial for the 26 students and teachers who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

He was released Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond and is due in Superior Court on Sept. 19.

DEATH NOT SUSPICIOUS

Plainfield police say last Saturday’s death of a Moosup man is not considered suspicious. The state chief medical examiner says an initial autopsy reveals no foul play or trauma in the death of 52-year old Dusty Shaw. Police responded to North Main Street in Moosup last Wednesday for report of an unconscious man bleeding heavily. Police say the man was unresponsive but not bleeding, and believe his condition was alcohol or drug related. He was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, where he later died. Cause of death will be determined through a toxicology report. Police continue to investigate.

THOMPSON FAKE COP

A Thompson man is facing charges of impersonating a police officer. 34-year old Adam Viens is accused of pretending to be the commander of state police troop D in Danielson, and claiming he can help fix an impaired driving arrest for a defendant. State police say Viens has a long criminal record, including charges of assault, robbery, and criminal impersonation. He’s due back in court September 20th.

WILD SCENE AT TEEN MURDER SUSPECT’S ARRAIGNMENT

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A suspect in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy broke down during his initial court appearance and a brawl broke out after the courtroom was cleared. Eighteen-year-old Shyhiem Adams, of Hartford, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Justin Brady. Brady, an Enfield High School student, was found stabbed in the front yard of a home in town just after midnight Monday. Adams and the victim were involved in a dispute and met up to fight after exchanging text messages, according to court documents. During his court appearance Tuesday, Adams, who is charged with manslaughter, dropped to the floor in tears. There were several outbursts from teens attending the arraignment and fights erupted outside after the judge ordered the courtroom cleared. Adams case was transferred to Hartford for arraignment on Sept. 24. He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

BIRTH OF AN ANTEATER

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s only zoo has announced the birth of a baby giant anteater. The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport says the baby was born on July 30, is a male, and now weighs 9 pounds. The parents, father EO and mother Pana, were brought to the zoo in 2015, with the hopes they might start a family. They had their first baby in 2016. That anteater, Mochilla, is now in residence at Alexandria Zoo in Louisiana. The zoo says the mother and baby are in seclusion most of the day, with brief forays into the outdoor habitat. Female anteaters give birth to one offspring at a time and the baby rides on the mother’s back for the first several months of life. The public is being encouraged to follow the baby’s growth on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

CHEESEBURGER RECOGNITION

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut restaurant known for its unusual cheeseburgers is getting some national television exposure. The Journal Inquirer reports that Shady Glen in Manchester will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Travel Channel’s “Burger Land.” The restaurant is known for frying the cheese in its cheeseburgers until it is crispy. The James Beard Foundation named the burger an “American classic” and Food Network Magazine has recognized Shady Glen’s chocolate chip ice cream as Connecticut’s best frozen dessert. The “Burger Land” episode is expected to air in November.