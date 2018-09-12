WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFULS DEBATE TONIGHT IN NL
The two major party candidates for Connecticut governor are squaring off in a debate for the first time Wednesday night. The event featuring Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski is taking place at the Garde Arts Center in New London at 7 p.m. Stefanowski, of Madison, has worked as an executive at major firms, including General Electric and UBS Investment Bank. Lamont, of Greenwich, founded a company that built telecommunications systems for college campuses. The debate is sponsored by The Day and WTNH-TV.
PEQUOT ARRAIGNED
A New London judge has ordered Tuesday a 28-year-old Mashantucket Pequot Tribal member to stay away from Connecticut casinos. Jukum Reels was also ordered not to go within 100 yards of a Foxwoods Resort Casino security officer he is accused of punching in the face during a melee on Aug. 28th. Reels told the judge at his court appearance he intends to hire a private attorney. Judge Karyl L. Carrasquilla entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and continued his case, along with a motor vehicle case from Aug. 11, to Oct. 2nd. The victim, Security Supervisor Brooke Wyngaard of Preston, suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken nose in the incident. Reels was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
COTTAGE OPTIONS STUDIED
Waterford leaders are re-examining the potential costs to restore and reuse the historic Nevins Tenant Cottage located near the Waterford Public Library. Members of the Waterford Historical Society and Historic Properties Commission say the cottage’s historic nature and proximity to the library make it potentially ideal for an archival storage location or reading room. The cottage, built about 1890, was once part of the 350-acre Shaw Farm and belonged to descendants of 18th century New London merchant Nathanial Shaw II. Nearly $50-thousand is slotted for the cottage within the town’s capital plan for structural repairs and upgrades.
HELPING FLORENCE VICTIMS
A Norwich man who helped Florida residents clean up after Hurricane Irma last year is one of 20 Connecticut American Red Cross volunteers going to the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence nears. Matt Stevens said he began volunteering after he saw the call for help with Hurricane Harvey last summer in the Houston area. Stevens will help run a shelter for those who are evacuating the coast but may not have the means to leave the state. The Red Cross said about 3,000 people volunteer in its Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. It expects more will be sent to the mid-Atlantic in the coming days.
BEAR STEALS FEEDER
Backyard birdseed is blamed for attracting a black bear to a home in Waterford around 11:00 Monday morning. The bear had grabbed the bird feeder, then ran into the woods. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Chris Collibee said people need to be proactive and take steps to reduce food sources for bears. Bear sightings like this have become more common as the bear population grows. Bears were seen in 134 of Connecticut’s 169 towns in 2016, according to DEEP records. So far this year there have been 7,650 bear sightings reported to DEEP. The highest numbers, around 400, have been seen in the central part of the state. People have reported fewer bear sightings in southeastern Connecticut, three in Waterford, but officials say residents still can benefit from taking measures to prevent bear visits.
SCULPTURE IS TRASH
A sculpture at the Mystic Museum of Art is using plastic debris removed from the ocean to raise awareness of the problem of pollution in the world’s oceans. State Sen. Heather Somers has joined forces with the museum to give the problem some traction that “single use plastic products, such as bottles, bags, caps, wrappers and straws, are making their way into Long Island Sound and are being ingested by marine life and affecting the delicate ecosystems in our oceans. Somers’ comments come as Stonington has formed a task force to look into banning single-use plastic bags and straws in town.