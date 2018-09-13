THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GLOVES OFF IN GOV DEBATE

As expected, the two major party candidates for governor in Connecticut took some shots at each other during last night’s debate at the Garde Arts Center in New London. Republican Bob Stefanowski frequently tied Democrat Ned Lamont to current governor Dannel Malloy, claiming a vote for Lamont wouldn’t change anything in the state. Lamont, meanwhile, claims Stefanowski’s plans to improve the state, such as eliminating the state income tax, are unrealistic and unworkable. Lamont occasionally made reference to Stefanowski’s support of President Donald Trump, suggesting he would bring to the state some of the commander-in-chief’s unpopular policies. The two are scheduled to debate four more times, with the next encounter in New Haven Monday night.

CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CASE

Fifteen Democrats and four Republicans running for the Connecticut General Assembly addressed a meeting of the Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors and the Home Builder and Remodelers Association of Eastern Connecticut Wednesday morning. Each candidate presented a two-minute plea for why people should vote for them. The 15 races represented are for seats currently held by eight Republicans and seven Democrats. The candidates spoke of the need for workforce development, decrying tax and toll proposals, and calling for an end to regulations that hold back businesses.

CURCIO IS NEW FIRE CHIEF

Thomas Cur­cio pre­tended to re­spond to fire calls while play­ing with his Match­box toy cars as a kid. He later watched in fas­ci­na­tion as spe­cially trained fire­fight­ers re­sponded to med­i­cal calls on the tele­vi­sion show “Emer­gency!” But it wasn’t un­til he had a real taste of fire­fight­ing as a vol­un­teer that Cur­cio said he de­cided on his ca­reer path as a fire­fighter. Now, he’s New London’s new fire chief. Mayor Michael Passero called Cur­cio a civic-minded res­i­dent who pre­par­ed himself for lead­er­ship at the fire de­part­ment and was some­one truly com­mit­ted to the city. The 56-year-old Cur­cio is a for­mer part-time emer­gency dis­patcher, a sub­sti­tute teacher in the New Lon­don school sys­tem and only re­cently re­signed from his po­si­tion as a car­di­ol­ogy tech­ni­cian at Lawrence & Me­mo­rial Hos­pi­tal, where he had worked for 27 years.

DONORS GET PEEK AT Y UPGRADES

About 400 project donors got a glimpse of the expanded and renovated Naik Fam­ily Branch of the Ocean Com­mu­nity YMCA in Mystic on Wed­nes­day night. The ex­panded fa­cil­ity will now have a large teen cen­ter, com­mu­nity room and fam­ily locker rooms. Af­ter the new $7.2 million sec­tion of the YMCA opens Sept. 30th, work will be­gin to re­fur­bish the ex­ist­ing gym. A rib­bon-cut­ting cer­e­mony for the en­tire fa­cil­ity is ex­pected in mid-Novem­ber. The re­fur­bished pool and two of the new locker rooms were opened this sum­mer.

HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP

New London police will hold a “Coffee with Cops” event Wednesday, Sept. 19th at the Muddy Waters Cafe on Bank Street, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The police department said it believes that policing effectively is done with the help of an engaged and involved public and that police must be available to the public that it serves. Residents are invited to ask questions, and bring up concerns.