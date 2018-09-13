THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GLOVES OFF IN GOV DEBATE
As expected, the two major party candidates for governor in Connecticut took some shots at each other during last night’s debate at the Garde Arts Center in New London. Republican Bob Stefanowski frequently tied Democrat Ned Lamont to current governor Dannel Malloy, claiming a vote for Lamont wouldn’t change anything in the state. Lamont, meanwhile, claims Stefanowski’s plans to improve the state, such as eliminating the state income tax, are unrealistic and unworkable. Lamont occasionally made reference to Stefanowski’s support of President Donald Trump, suggesting he would bring to the state some of the commander-in-chief’s unpopular policies. The two are scheduled to debate four more times, with the next encounter in New Haven Monday night.
CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CASE
Fifteen Democrats and four Republicans running for the Connecticut General Assembly addressed a meeting of the Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors and the Home Builder and Remodelers Association of Eastern Connecticut Wednesday morning. Each candidate presented a two-minute plea for why people should vote for them. The 15 races represented are for seats currently held by eight Republicans and seven Democrats. The candidates spoke of the need for workforce development, decrying tax and toll proposals, and calling for an end to regulations that hold back businesses.
CURCIO IS NEW FIRE CHIEF
Thomas Curcio pretended to respond to fire calls while playing with his Matchbox toy cars as a kid. He later watched in fascination as specially trained firefighters responded to medical calls on the television show “Emergency!” But it wasn’t until he had a real taste of firefighting as a volunteer that Curcio said he decided on his career path as a firefighter. Now, he’s New London’s new fire chief. Mayor Michael Passero called Curcio a civic-minded resident who prepared himself for leadership at the fire department and was someone truly committed to the city. The 56-year-old Curcio is a former part-time emergency dispatcher, a substitute teacher in the New London school system and only recently resigned from his position as a cardiology technician at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, where he had worked for 27 years.
DONORS GET PEEK AT Y UPGRADES
About 400 project donors got a glimpse of the expanded and renovated Naik Family Branch of the Ocean Community YMCA in Mystic on Wednesday night. The expanded facility will now have a large teen center, community room and family locker rooms. After the new $7.2 million section of the YMCA opens Sept. 30th, work will begin to refurbish the existing gym. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the entire facility is expected in mid-November. The refurbished pool and two of the new locker rooms were opened this summer.
HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP
New London police will hold a “Coffee with Cops” event Wednesday, Sept. 19th at the Muddy Waters Cafe on Bank Street, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The police department said it believes that policing effectively is done with the help of an engaged and involved public and that police must be available to the public that it serves. Residents are invited to ask questions, and bring up concerns.