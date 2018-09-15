SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

TERRORISM INVESTIGATION-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut auto mechanic has been charged in connection with a federal terrorism probe. A U.S. grand jury last week indicted Farheed Ahmed Khan of Manchester on one count of making a false statement. Prosecutors say that Khan lied to Homeland Security agents investigating whether his shipments of medical equipment to his native Pakistan were intended to support terrorism-related activities or organizations. Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Gill, denies his client lied. He said the charity his client sent supplies to has never been linked to terrorism and Khan was simply involved in a business deal. He questioned whether his client was targeted because he is Muslim and from Pakistan. Khan is free on $50,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

SALVATION ARMY NEW LONDON HELPS MASSACHUSETTS

Volunteers with the Salvation Army based out of New London are departing early Saturday morning to provide food and help those affected by the gas explosions in Massachusetts. One person is dead and dozens injured after a natural gas leak in a line sparked a fire that decimated homes on Thursday night in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, Massachusetts. Many of the homes that were impacted were supplied by Columbia Gas Company, whose lack of response to address the problem prompted Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to request Eversource MA to take the lead in recovery efforts. Gas utility crews from Norwich, New Haven, and Greenwich also descended on the Merrimack Valley to help restore service.

UCONN BUS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 115,000 passengers have used the state’s now year-old bus service connecting UConn’s main campus to its new downtown Hartford campus and the UConn Health center in Farmington. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the numbers are gratifying and have allowed students greater access to Bradley International Airport and other destinations by also linking the campus to the new Hartford Line commuter rail system and CTfastrak buses. More than half the passengers on the route used the state’s new U-Pass CT program. That allows students from UConn and the state university system to ride state buses and trains for free by showing a special pass, which is paid for through a $20 per semester student fee. UConn President Susan Herbst says the ridership numbers far exceeded expectations.

WIFE RUN OVER

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the death of an 82-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband was an accident. Glastonbury police identified Margaret Gamer as the woman who was fatally struck by a car Thursday in the driveway of her home. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Sgt. Corey Davis tells the Hartford Courant that her husband hit her while backing out of a garage in an “unfortunate accident.” He stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Gamer died Thursday afternoon from the injuries she suffered in the morning accident. Police have not publicly named the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

SEX ABUSE-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s Roman Catholic bishop says he held a day of prayer and penance to ask God’s forgiveness for the sins of sexual abuse committed against children worldwide. Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin presided over a special Mass on Friday in Providence. Rhode Island is heavily Catholic. During the homily, Tobin asked for forgiveness and for healing of all who have been wounded. Tobin says he’s fasting in penance for his faults and failures. Tobin has said that he was aware of incidents of sexual abuse reported to church officials while working in Pennsylvania, but that it wasn’t his job to deal with them. He was auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh from 1992 until 1996. Lorraine Savard protested outside the Mass. She took issue with the church asking for forgiveness for something that’s ongoing.