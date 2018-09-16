SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE ID DRIVER IN WESTBROOK FATAL CRASH

Police have identified the person who died after a crash involving a Department of Transportation truck in Westbrook on Saturday morning. DOT officials said a tree crew was doing work between exits 64 and 65 in Westbrook when a vehicle entered the work zone and hit a bucket truck being used by a crew member around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle that hit the DOT truck has died, a DOT spokesperson said. Police have identified the driver as 35-year-old Shannon Marcus Carey-Wilson, of New Haven. According to officials, there was also a crew member stuck in the air in the bucket of the DOT truck that was hit. The crew member was rescued and was not injured.

COAST GUARD ACADEMY OPENS OFFICE TO SEEK RESEARCH GRANTS

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has opened an office dedicated to applying for grants to support academic research. The academy in New London says it has relied on non-appropriated federal funds to support projects. It says the number of research projects involving cadets has been limited because of administrative burdens in applying for and handling the money. The goal of the office is to seek new sources for grants supporting academic research. The academy says it’s the first of the U.S. service academies to establish such an office. Financial assistance for the initiative came from the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association.

TASK FORCE TO LOOK AT OPIOID INTERVENTION COURTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is considering setting up special courts or processes to deal with defendants who are caught up in the ongoing opioid epidemic. A task force holds its first meeting on Tuesday in at the state courthouse in Torrington to discuss the idea of “Opioid Intervention Courts.” The group is charged with studying whether to test people arrested for opioid use; what the options are for treating the addiction; the development of judicial processes to monitor opioid-dependent arrestees; the use of curfews and electronic monitoring to help ensure the completion of treatment programs, among other issues. Members of the group include the state’s chief court administrator, the chief state’s attorney, the chief public defender and the dean of the University of Connecticut School of Law.

CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR CANDIDATES NEXT DEBATE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Rival candidates for Connecticut governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski are meeting up for their second debate of the campaign. Stefanowski, a Republican, and Lamont, a Democrat, are facing off Monday evening at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. The debate is hosted by the Connecticut Association of Realtors with WTNH-TV and will be moderated by the association’s president, Michael Barbaro. The two major party candidates debated for the first time at an event last week in New London. They are running to succeed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election in November.

DEADLY SHARK ATTACK OFF CAPE COD

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man has died after being attacked by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley tells The Associated Press Arthur Medici, 26, succumbed to his injuries following the attack in the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Hurley says state police and the Cape Cod District Attorney’s office are handling the investigation. The beach has been closed to swimming. The attack is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936. A New York man was severely injured Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, also on Cape Cod. He’s currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

STATE ARCHIVES OPENS NEW EXHIBIT ON HISTORY OF VOTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The State Archives has opened a new exhibit on the history of voting. The exhibit is called “Voting in Rhode Island: 380 years of ‘I voted.'” It runs through Nov. 23 at the State Archives in Providence. It includes 19th and 20th century ballots and ballot readers and original 17th century documents about election results and the earliest legislation providing for proxy and absentee voting. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says that when people understand how the mechanics of voting and the administration of elections have evolved, they’ll understand the importance of voting in the future. An “I’m a Voter” selfie station is outside the state archives so voters can show their commitment to voting. The State Archives will have extended hours on Sept. 25 for National Voter Registration Day.