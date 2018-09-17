MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

GATEWAY UNVEILED TONIGHT

The proposed design for a $500,000 gateway entrance on the Pawcatuck River bridge is scheduled to be unveiled tonight at a meeting of the Westerly Town Council. One of the original designs was described as more traditional and the other, modern. The presentation will be made by Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki at the 6 p.m. meeting at Town Hall. The project was announced last fall.

ROTELLA MAKING HISTORY

When Democratic Selectwoman Kate Rotella takes over in an acting capacity on Sept. 28th she will become the first woman to serve as first selectman in Stonington’s history. Republican Selectman John Prue will serve as acting first selectmen from Sept. 20th to 28th and then Rotella through Oct. 3rd. They will run the town in the absence of First Selectman Rob Simmons, who will be away on an overseas trip.

SPEEDBOWL FUTURE UNCERTAIN

The New London-Waterford Speedbowl canceled races for last Saturday. In a Facebook message abruptly cancelling its racing series scheduled for last Saturday night, it left the future of the racetrack in doubt. The message stated updates would be posted on the track’s website. Three regular Saturday night cards remain, but will they run as scheduled?

MAN DIES IN CRASH

A Canterbury man is dead following a head-on crash in Plainfield. It happened in the area of 153 Black Hill Road around 8:15 Saturday night. Plainfield Police say the crash involved a motorcycle when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevy Volt that was traveling in the opposite direction. Jason Miller was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volt, Kurtis Needham of Plainfield was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for minor injuries. Police are investigating. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Dept.

HEAD LIBRARIAN RETIRES

After 37 years with the Groton Public library, including the last ten as director, Betty Anne Reiter is retiring at the end of October, with a party to be held on Halloween. Reiter began working at the library part-time on Sundays. She moved to 12 hours a week and then 20 before being named head of adult services in 1999 and library director in 2008. Reiter plans to travel more with her husband and visit their grandchildren in Maine, and Washington, D.C.