TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GUILTY PLEA IN DRUNKEN DRIVING FATALITY



A 28-year-old Colchester woman has pleaded no contest to causing a head-on collision in Waterford the day after Christmas in 2016. The crash resulted in the death of 24 year old town resident Stephanie Turowski and seriously injured her mother. Brianne Colonna was intoxicated, speeding and talking on her cell phone when the crash occurred on Boston Post Road near Reynolds Lane. She’ll be sentenced Dec. 13th to 16 years in prison, suspended after 7½ years served, followed by five years probation.

JIM CALHOUN NAMED HEAD COACH AT USJ

The University of Saint Joseph has named Jim Calhoun the first-ever head coach of the men’s basketball team. The announcement came this (Tuesday) afternoon in the O’Connell Center lobby on the USJ campus. Calhoun is a three-time NCAA National Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coach. He previously was the head coach for the UConn men’s basketball team.

CYBER-ATTACKS FENDED OFF IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A new state report shows Connecticut’s electric, natural gas and large water companies fended off an onslaught of cyberattacks last year. The Connecticut Critical Infrastructure 2018 Annual Report released Tuesday says the utilities are spending more time and devoting more resources to meet the increased level of threats. Electric utility Eversource receives about 1 million threats a day from nation states and private actors. Four utility companies participated in the review.

EVIDENCE MAY EXONERATE VERMONT MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS MOM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A lawyer for a Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money says there’s evidence that could exonerate him in his grandfather’s death. The Hartford Courant reports attorney David Anderson made the revelation Tuesday during a court hearing in Rhode Island. Anderson represents Nathan Carman, who denies killing his grandfather, who was shot in Connecticut, and his mother, who disappeared at sea near Rhode Island.

GUILTY PLEA IN LEDYARD FENTANYL TRAFFICKING CASE

A 42-year-old Cranston, R.I. man pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl in a case involving a traffic stop in Ledyard in April 2017. Juan Hazard, also known as “Money,” pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, and up to 40 years, when he is sentenced Dec. 10th.

STATE BOND COMMISSION TO VOTE ON $5M FOR STATE PIER

A measure that would provide a $5 million grant-in-aid to the city of New London for dredging at State Pier is expected to be voted on Thursday by the State Bond Commission. If awarded, it will be used to finance maintenance of dredging along selected areas at the pier. State Reps. Chris Soto, Christine Conley and Joe de la Cruz issued a joint statement Monday urging the commission to approve the grant award and highlighting benefits of dredging.

MONTVILLE CRASH NO LONGER BEING INVESTIGATED

State police now say a one-car crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday involving the chairman of the Montville town council is no longer under investigation. According to a state police report, Thomas McNally ran off of Moxley road in his pick up truck to avoid a deer and struck a stone wall, then a street sign before it struck a tree. McNally did not sustain any injuries.