TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOLD STARS GET BREAK

Norwich taxpayers whose child or spouse died while on active military service are getting some help from the city. Aldermen last night decide to offer such families a break on their property taxes. Eligible gold star families can apply for a tax break of ten percent on the assessed value of their property, with a ten-thousand dollar limit. State statutes that passed last fall allow cities and towns to offer these tax breaks. Norwich is the first Eastern Connecticut municipality to approve it.

CANDIDATES GATHER IN STERLING

Candidates for state Senate and House appeared at a forum in Sterling last night. More than 100 people attended, some firing questions at the politicians. Democrat Senate hopeful Bob Strachen and the party’s nominee for the 45th House seat Steve Mikutel said eliminating the income tax would devastate state aid to municipalities. Senate incumbent Senator Heather Somers said eliminating the tax isn’t possible but GOP state rep candidate Brian Lanoue believes getting rid of the income tax would bring back businesses in droves. Only one candidate, Strachen supported tolls but just charging out of state drivers and lowering the gas tax at the same time.

IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

Senator Chris Murphy says Connecticut residents are interested in the economy, education and health care, not the Russia investigation or talk of getting rid of President Donald Trump. The state’s junior senator in Washington addressed the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut in Norwich yesterday. He told the business leaders that Connecticut has a lot going for it and that people need to a cheerleader for the state. Murphy called the Trump tax cuts a disaster that will bring the country’s debt skyrocketing.

EL NEIGHBORHOOD APPROVED

The developer must meet a lot of conditions but the East Lyme Inland Wetlands Agency has approved a long controversial re-subdivision at Green Valley Lakes and Spring Rock roads. The conditions pertain to erosion and a shared driveway. A proposed cul-de-sac will not have to be relocated. The plan was rejected in 2017 but the agency found last night that the reasons for rejection had been addressed and there would be no impact on wetlands.

WOMAN FOUND GUILTY OF ABUSE

It took a six-person jury just over an hour yesterday to find a Norwich woman guilty of abusing her adopted daughter. Lillian Mateo-Rolon faces up to 15 years in prison when she’s sentenced December 14. Mateo-Rolon admitted to hitting her kids and limited the adopted daughter’s food to keep her weight in check. The defense argued the girl had a propensity to lying. The girl was adopted as a toddler but is now 18 and living in another part of the state.

COYOTES COMFORTABLE AT SHENNY

Shennecossett is an 18 hole golf course in Groton but more holes have been added, by coyotes. The animals are digging on the course, sleeping in sand traps and greeting early morning golfers on a daily basis. Staff is trying to get rid of them by yelling and even spraying pepper sauce on the greens but nothing is working. So far, the coyotes have kept their distance from golfers.