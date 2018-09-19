WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NPU TO REPAIR SEWER LINE

On Thursday, Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) will be repairing a 15-foot section of damaged sewer line that is under the road at approximately 110 Main Street. NPU says they should complete the repair in a single day. There will be no on-street parking in the area throughout the day Thursday. Work will commence at 7AM. During this time, traffic will be diverted down Market Street onto Water Street going north. NPU will provide an update on this critical project on Thursday afternoon.

BODY FOUND IN NORWICH

Norwich Police continue searching the area behind 245 Asylum St. after a body was found by the railroad tracks there this morning. An officer on the scene did not provide any details about the body, when or how it was found of if there was any suspicion of foul play. The building behind where the body was found is at the end of Alms House Lane. A emdical examiner was seen on the property just before 11 AM.

JUDGE THROWS OUT LAWSUIT BY EX-WRESTLERS OVER CONCUSSIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head trauma including concussions that led to brain damage. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford threw out the lawsuit Monday at the request of the Stamford-based WWE, saying many of the claims were frivolous or filed too late, after the statute of limitations expired. Bryant also criticized the wrestlers’ lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, of Hingham, Massachusetts, and ordered him to pay WWE’s legal fees.

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis and Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff were among the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit. Snuka died last year, and Kyros said he showed signs of brain damage.

Kyros said he will appeal Bryant’s decision.

COURT RULES FOR ARCHDIOCESE IN PRIEST ABUSE INSURANCE CASE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal appeals court says an insurance company must reimburse the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford nearly $1 million for payments the archdiocese made to settle sexual misconduct cases involving priests and minors.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling in the archdiocese’s favor. Chicago-based Interstate Fire & Casualty refused to reimburse the archdiocese, citing an assault and battery exemption in the insurance policy. Many policies don’t cover intentional acts, but church officials argued they did not know about the alleged assaults and sued the insurer in 2012.The settlements, one of many paid by the archdiocese in priest abuse cases, involved four claims of sexual misconduct by priests against minors in the 1970s and 1980s.

LAWMAKERS COALITION FIGHT TO BLOCK SALE OF PLUM ISLAND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers from New York and Connecticut have joined environmental groups in ramping up efforts to block the federal government from selling Plum Island, the mysterious piece of land in Long Island Sound that for years housed an animal disease research facility. The lawmakers penned a letter this week asking Congress not to provide funding for the marketing or sale of the island, which is also home to endangered birds, turtles and other animals. The federal General Service Administration, charged with selling the island to help fund a new bio-research center in Kansas, has agreed to postpone the sale until it conducts a second environmental impact study.The Preserve Plum Island Coalition, which includes more than 100 groups, says it will bring stakeholders together later this year to come up with an alternative conservation plan.

BOOKKEEPER ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING $70K WILL AVOID PRISON

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A former bookkeeper accused of embezzling more than $70,000 from a Connecticut real estate firm will avoid prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.The Norwich Bulletin reports 60-year-old Marianne Boyd will receive a suspended sentence and five years’ probation in exchange for pleading guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of larceny.Boyd was a bookkeeper at The Partner Network, LLC, in Norwich. Prosecutors say she started embezzling from the firm in 2011 to support her addiction to gambling.Her employers discovered the theft when the Internal Revenue Service told them it was putting a lien on the business due to $25,000 in unpaid taxes.

The firm was compensated for the theft through its insurance.Boyd’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

WOMAN PLEADS NO CONT EST TO CHARGES IN FATAL 2016 CRASH

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman will spend the next seven years in prison for her role in a 2016 collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.Twenty-eight-year-old Brianne Colonna pleaded no contest to charges Tuesday in New London, agreeing to a plea deal with multiple conditions. The Day reports prosecutors say Colonna was intoxicated, speeding and talking on her cellphone when the crash occurred on Dec. 26, 2016.The crash killed Stephanie Turowski and seriously injured her mother Olivia Turowski. Prosecutors say Colonna admitted to being intoxicated while being evaluated after the crash, and had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. Colonna will be sentenced Dec. 13 to 16 years in prison, suspended after 7 1/2 years served, followed by five years’ probation.