THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

WOMAN KILLED AFTER BEING PINNED BETWEEN CAR AND TREE

ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – A woman died after being pinned between a car and a tree in Andover on Thursday. State Police said they responded to East Street in Andover around 12:41 p.m. for the report of a woman unconscious. Police said they found Florence Caillard, 59, of Willimantic, on the scene. According to police, Calliard was a care giver for an elderly man who resided on East Street. Upon investigation, it was determined that Calliard got out of her manual car and failed to set the emergency brake. Calliard walked around to the passenger’s side of the car when the car began rolling backwards due to the slope of the driveway. She became pinned between the open door and a tree, and died as a result of her injuries. State Police are continuing their investigation.

UCONN INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has cut the ribbon on a building designed to foster partnerships between the school’s researchers and industry. The Innovation Partnership Building was funded with about $85 million from industry. It brings together academic experts and companies in fields such as flexible electronics, materials science, additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, energy and others. The building, at UConn Tech Park, houses 10 industrial research and development centers and is designed to allow researchers to collaborate across different disciplines. UConn officials say the state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment in the building and the research done there will help foster economic growth and attract high-paying jobs to the state.

WEST NILE VIRUS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials say four more state residents have tested positive for West Nile virus, raising the total number of human cases this year to 10. Officials said Thursday that the four people included two residents of Bridgeport, one from Durham and one from Southington. They ranged in age from 50 to over 70, and three needed to go to hospitals. All are recovering. They became ill within the past month. Three state residents tested positive for the virus in all of 2017. The virus is spread by infected mosquitoes and most people don’t develop symptoms, but it can be fatal in rare cases. Officials continue to urge residents to remove standing water from their properties and use insect repellent at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

BRIDGE STUDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A report from a nonprofit transportation research group says 308 bridges on Connecticut roadways are deteriorating and structurally deficient. The group TRIP, which used data from the state Department of Transportation, says it found about 8 percent of the 4,254 bridges maintained by state and local officials have significant deterioration and should be repaired or replaced. The group says those bridges are crossed daily by 4.3 million vehicles. The study, presented to state lawmakers Thursday, also found that 59 percent of the state’s bridges are 50 years or older, the fourth highest rate in the nation. It says the average age of all Connecticut’s bridges is 53 years and the average age of the state’s structurally deficient bridges is 69 years.

DIVERTED FEDEX SHIPMENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a FedEx worker diverted $2,800 worth of shipped items, including two assault-style rifles, to his mother’s home. The Journal Inquirer reports that 31-year-old Marlon Hamilton is facing 46 charges, including identity theft, forgery and stealing a firearm. Police say Hamilton printed fake shipping labels and attached them to the packages he wanted from the Willington facility. Authorities say he had guns, electronics and music equipment shipped to his mother’s Hartford home. Hamilton’s mother had no knowledge of the scheme. Police were tipped off when a sporting goods company reported it had never received two rifles it had ordered. Hamilton blamed a co-worker, but police say that co-worker doesn’t exist. The guns haven’t been located. Hamilton was held on $400,000 bond. No defense lawyer was listed in judicial records.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate ticked down to 4.0 percent in August, but the number of jobs in the state fell by 2,400. The state Department of Labor and Training says the rate was one-tenth of a percentage point lower than in July. The state’s unemployment rate is one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the national rate. It’s four-tenths of a percentage point lower than a year ago. The data shows that the number of jobs based in Rhode Island dropped to 501,900, a decrease of 2,400 jobs from the revised July estimate. More than half of the jobs were lost in the accommodation and food services sector. August marks the first monthly job decline since March. The state still has 6,400 more jobs than it did a year ago.

HIGH SCHOOL CONDITIONS

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Parents say conditions at a Rhode Island high school that was rated one of the ten worst in the state last year haven’t improved. WJAR-TV reports there have been complaints concerning mice, mold and leaks at Rogers High School. Students say the conditions are disturbing and distract from class time. School officials say they are aware of pest problems at the school. They say exterminators make regular visits. Parent Melody O’Brien says city officials are managing buildings like “slum lords.” City officials say a bond vote to fund a new school is on the November ballot. However, a new building would be at least five years away even if the measure passed. Rogers High School was built in 1957.