THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DREDGING FUNDS EXPECTED

The State Bond Commission is expected to vote on a measure today that would award New London a $5 million grant-in-aid for dredging If awarded, the grant-in-aid will be used to finance maintenance of dredging along selected areas at the State Pier in New London.

EB EXPANSION PLANS TO DISCUSS

Plans for expansion at the Electric Boat shipyard in Groton will be discussed tonight at a public meeting at six in Groton in the city municipal building. Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, and representatives from EB will be on hand. EB plans to invest more than $850 million on capital improvements at its Groton headquarters. That will include a new construction bay where a new class of 12 ballistic missile submarines will be built.

PUBLIC INPUT WANTED ON HARBOR ACCESS

The Harbor Management Commission is seeking public input at its Tuesday meeting on public access to Norwich Harbor, potential harbor improvements and responses received to an ongoing survey of waterfront issues and conditions. The 5 p.m. meeting in Room 335 at City Hall will begin with a PowerPoint presentation on harbor conditions and possible future plans. Chairman H. Tucker Braddock said responses to the survey, both on the city website and in written hard copy form, have been good.

SUB RETURNED

A submarine based out of Groton had to return home due to a leak. The Navy says the USS Pittsburgh had a minor leak in its nuclear propulsion plant. A Navy spokesman says that’s not uncommon. The leak was discovered during routine inspection. It did not pose any risk to boat or crew. The Pittsburgh was commissioned in 1985.

FAMILY QUESTIONS NFA’S INVESTIGATION

The family of one of the Norwich Free Academy students allegedly assaulted sexually by a coach doesn’t think the school did a very good job handling the situation. Anthony Facchini was fired in July but the family thinks that may have been too late. The attorney for one of the alleged victims says communication with NFA officials has been zero. Jason Burdick is seeking documents and information about the school’s investigation. Facchini is to be arraigned today.

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN ID’D

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a freight train in Norwich. Police say Jeffrey Kulos was struck on the tracks near Alms House Lane yesterday morning or Tuesday night. Kulos was pronounced dead at the scene. The death happened on land owned by New England Central Railroad, and the company is assisting with the investigation.

MAN STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

A Norwich man filming Tuesday’s thunderstorm in Westerly caught himself on tape being struck by lightning. Eric Clement was shooting the storm from the porch of one of the motels he runs at Misquamicut Beach when he says lightning hit a nearby pond and traveled through him while he was holding a metal door knob. Clement called 9-11 and was checked out by EMT’s but did not need hospitalization. He said he learned a lesson during the incident: GO INSIDE DURING THUNDERSTORMS.