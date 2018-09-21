FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

SUV SLAMS INTO WATERFORD WEIGH STATION

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) — An SUV crashed into a weigh station off I-95 in Waterford on Friday. It happened before noon, on the southbound side of the highway, between exits 81 and 82. At least one person was injured, however the extent of the injuries has not been released.

UNKNOWN WHITE POWDER FOUND AT GROTON ISLAMIC CENTER

GROTON, CT (WFSB) — Police in Groton are investigating after an unknown white powdery substance was found at an Islamic center. The substance was found at the center in the area of Fort Street Friday morning. The city of Groton Fire Department, Connecticut State Police and DEEP Hazmat Units are investigating. Police said a 43-year-old man was exposed to the powder while opening a letter. Fort Street was closed while police investigated, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place. No evacuations were reported. The powder was taken to a state lab for testing. Police said there is no immediate danger, and the scene has since cleared.

8 CADETS SICKENED BY MOLD

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Mold is something cadets at the US Coast Guard didn’t know they would be dealing with this semester, but they are. Now a special “mold action team” is helping to rid some older dorms of the problem. Parents and cadets were briefed on Friday afternoon with specialists on hand to answer all their questions and how to deal with mold going forward. Since September 18th, eight US Coast Guard cadets visited the campus clinic complaining they had illness they felt was related to mold. In a letter to cadets and parents, the Coast Guard Academy confirms mold was cleared from Chase Hall at the end of the summer, but it returned recently to the annexes. A mold action team coordinated mold cleaning by cadets and engineers from walls, furniture, etc. The academy says the mold concentration appears to be in “B” annex built in 1961 with air conditioning installed some 5 years ago, and the system lacks humidity control, which combined with summer humidity, resulted in mold. The academy says the medical staff is checking on the 8 cadets who came down with mold like illness and allowing them to file claims for costs incurred.

FIRE EQUIPMENT TRAINING DEMONSTRATION

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – There was a fire today in Waterford, but it was controlled burn, demonstrating techniques, and technologies in firefighting. While the latest and greatest tools help firefighters, it’s physics and science that really helps put out the flames. There’s a reason you may have seen dozens of firefighters and out of town firetrucks on Cross Lane in Waterford on Friday. There was no emergency, but an open house at Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, with 37 vendors showing off the latest in firefighting equipment. Demonstrations included stabilizing overturned vehicles and how to attack a fire with physics. It’s all about safety, getting potential victims out and keeping firefighters safe. Hands on exposure to equipment and ideas that fire companies say they need. Outfitting one firefighter with an air Pac full turn out gear can cost up to $10,000.

BOARDING SCHOOL MISCONDUCT PROBE

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The Loomis Chaffee School says its investigation into past sexual misconduct by faculty members has uncovered more abuse. The private boarding school commissioned an investigation in 2016 after uncovering what it said was the mishandling of credible allegations against several former teachers and faculty members. School officials this week posted a letter on its website with the results of that investigation. The school says it found evidence of sexual misconduct involving two faculty members from the 1980s and one from the mid-1940s who also was accused of misconduct at a Florida school. That faculty member has since died. The letter includes an apology to the victims and a promise to protect students from future abuse. The school says it now has regular training sessions on boundary issues, sexual misconduct, and mandatory reporting.

EB SHIPYARD EXPANSION

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Submarine builder Electric Boat has announced plans for an $850 million shipyard expansion in Connecticut. The Day reports the company released plans for expanding its Groton shipyard Thursday as it prepares to build a new class of ballistic missile submarines. Electric Boat says it plans to construct a new assembly facility and a floating dry dock. The environmental consulting company helping with the project says the facilities will allow Electric Boat to bring the submarine materials to the site by water and help reduce construction traffic. Some residents have opposed the project, arguing that it will impact their waterfront views and lower their property values. Electric Boat says it looked at alternative sites, but none of them worked. Construction on the buildings is expected to start in 2019.

SCUP FISHING

BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing managers are letting fishermen catch more of a small, commercially valuable species of East Coast fish this winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s bumping the commercial quota for scup by 155 percent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Scup are fished commercially, primarily from Massachusetts to North Carolina, and are used as food. It is sometimes sold as “porgy.” The winter quota for scup will be nearly 10 million pounds. The fishery has been growing in value in recent years and is typically worth about $10 million at the docks. Some advocates of local and sustainable seafood have called for more restaurants and markets to sell the fish because of its abundance off the East Coast.

BICYCLE SAFETY GRANTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is spending more than $12 million to make bicycling and walking safer, more fun and more accessible around the state. The $12.4 million grants announced Friday by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and administered by the state Transportation Department will be shared by 40 communities. The program seeks to make bicycling and walking conditions safer, thus encouraging more people to use healthy and environmentally sustainable modes of travel. Malloy says the grants are vital if Connecticut wants “thriving towns where families want to live, businesses can flourish, and communities succeed.” The grants were awarded on a competitive basis based on applications submitted by municipalities to the state. They range from $75,000 to $400,000. Danbury, Old Lyme, South Windsor, Stamford, Trumbull and Wallingford all got the maximum grant.

SEAPOWER SYMPOSIUM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Senior military representatives from more than 100 countries have met in Rhode Island to talk about ways to cooperate and address shared challenges. Adm. John Richardson, the U.S. chief of naval operations, hosted the 23rd International Seapower Symposium at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. It concluded Friday. About 80 heads of navies and 20 heads of Coast Guards attended. They discussed evolving maritime strategy and ways to innovate, among other topics. The theme was security, order and prosperity. Richardson talked about the importance of international cooperation. He said they share a “desire to sail together in support of our fellow citizens.” Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, says it’s a networking opportunity. He says the German Navy chief gave him some ideas about recruiting and retaining personnel, for example.

CAPTAIN COOK’S SHIP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chief of the Royal Australian Navy says he’s hopeful that a wreck off the coast of Rhode Island is the Endeavour, the ship that 18th-century explorer Capt. James Cook used to sail around the world. Vice Adm. Michael Noonan said Friday he dove at the site with researchers on Thursday. Noonan is in Newport, Rhode Island, for a meeting with other heads of navies at the U.S. Naval War College. He said he measured one of the cannons so the dimensions can be compared to historical records, and they took samples of the wood. He called it a “very exciting discovery.” Archaeologists are meeting Friday to talk about their recent fieldwork. Cook used the Endeavour to claim Australia for the British during his historic 1768-1771 voyage.