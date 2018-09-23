SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

ONE DEAD AFTER CRASHING IN POLICE CHASE

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Montville Police responded to Turnpike Cafe for a reported vehicle colliding into another vehicle in a parking lot. 48-year-old Judd Moyer then led Montville Police and State Police on a pursuit. Moyer was traveling westbound on Raymond Hill Road in the town of Montville when he entered a ditch on the side of the road causing it to rollover. The vehicle finally came to a rest when the roof of the vehicle hit a tree. Moyer sustained life threatening injuries before being pronounced dead at Backus Hospital.

JEWETT CITY MAN CHARGED IN STABBING

JEWETT CITY – A 27-year-old Jewett City man was charged on Friday in connection with a stabbing that left a victim earlier this month with slashes on his face, arm and body, state police said. The Bulletin reports Julio Santos, of 24 Wedgewood Dr., Apt. 1, was charged with first-degree assault after police said he attacked a man on Sept. 6 at 21 Mechanic Street, according to a warrant. Police said they responded to the Backus emergency department after being informed a man was being treated for lacerations to his face, forearm and lower torso. A witness said Santos, also known to police as “Spyda” and “Chocolate,” entered her Mechanic Street apartment and began arguing with the victim before inflicting the stab wounds, the warrant states. The victim said he had no idea who Santos was and surmised Santos mistook him for a resident’s boyfriend.

THOUSANDS ATTEND FARM AID FESTIVAL

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An all-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in music and good food took place at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.. Saturday Sept. 22 marked the first Farm Aid concert in Connecticut, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Ahead of the main event, food and farm activists toured farms across the state on Friday. Back in 1985, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp organized the first Farm Aid concert to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on the land. Dave Matthews joined the Farm Aid board of directors in 2001 and together, they’ve been hosting the all-day festival that brings together incredible music, good food, and hands-on activities to get people in touch with the roots of our food. Over the years, Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million, and this year the festival was celebrating the thousands of farms in Connecticut. Concert-goers enjoyed family farm-sourced food that meet certain criteria. Food is donated, but they also get it right from the local communities.

CT TOP STATE FOR STUDENT DEBT; RI IS CLOSE BEHIND

College graduates in Connecticut and Rhode Island rank near and at the top, respectively, when it comes to student debt, according to a new report. The Westerly Sun reports Connecticut ranked first as the state with the highest student debt among Class of 2017 college graduates, according to the 13th annual report from The Institute for College Access and Success. The nonprofit organization describes itself as “working to make higher education more available and affordable for people of all backgrounds.” The report covered debt for bachelor’s degree graduates of public and nonprofit colleges. According to the report, the average debt load at graduation in 2017 in Connecticut was $38,510 for those who borrowed, and 57 percent of students in the state graduated with debt. The report, released last week, ranked Rhode Island as third-highest, with an average debt load of $36,250 for those who borrowed. It found that 64 percent of students in the state graduated with debt.

MOSQUITO TESTS NEGATIVE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island say the number of mosquitoes is dwindling and the latest samples tested negative for both West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that 107 mosquito samples from 27 traps set earlier this month tested negative. This season, 10 mosquito samples from seven Rhode Island communities tested positive for West Nile and four tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. The state’s mosquito abatement coordinator, Alan Gettman, says the numbers naturally dwindle as temperatures cool, but the risk of being bitten remains high. He says it’s prudent to take steps to avoid being bitten until the first hard frost, which typically occurs in October. The state says that traps set next week will be the last tested this year.

CONNECTICUT RIVER CLEANUP

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Thousands of volunteers are expected to gather along the banks of the Connecticut River in four states later this week to pick up tons of trash. The Connecticut River Conservancy’s 22nd annual Source to Sea Cleanup is scheduled to start Friday and continue Saturday. Organizers expect more than 50 tons of trash will be collected along the roughly 410-mile Connecticut River basin in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Discarded tires are the focus of this year’s cleanup. Last year, volunteers collected more than 1,400 trash tires. For the third year in a row, a tire dump along the Deerfield River in Massachusetts will be the focus of the cleanup. Volunteers will also begin cleaning up a newly discovered tire dump in Brattleboro, Vermont.