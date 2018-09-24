MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BISHOP CAN’T TURN OVER ABUSE RECORDS

The Most Rev. Michael R. Cote, Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Norwich, says he is unable to turn over records of the sexual abuse of children by diocesan priests to the New London state’s attorney’s office. Cote said he can’t, by law, make a record available unless the person whose file that it is, signs off and gives permission to do so. Cote said the abuse of children by his fellow priests makes him angry. He has pledged to not only meet with victims, but keep those in his diocese informed of all developments on the subject after he meets with other U.S. bishops later this fall in Baltimore.

JC MAN PLUNGES DOWN WATERFALL

New Hampshire Fish and Game has identified a 23-year-old Jewett City man who fell to his death at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. Zachariah Petersen had set up a tent with a friend and were planning on spending the night at a 250 foot tall waterfall. Around 11:15 p.m., Petersen slipped and fell the entire length of the waterfall to his death. Petersen’s friend pulled him from the water and ran to the base of the mountain for help. Franconia Notch State Park personnel recovered Petersen’s body. A conservation officer said alcohol may have been a factor.

PRESTON MULLING JOINING HEALTH DISTRICT

Pre­ston is the last town in South­east­ern Con­necti­cut to join a re­gional health dis­trict, and the state is of­fer­ing a $15,000 in­cen­tive for the town to go for it. The Board of Select­men met for over an hour last Thursday with Un­cas Health Dis­trict officials to hear a run­down of ser­vices of­fered by the now ten-town dis­trict that cov­ers much of the north­ern por­tion of New London County. The Board of Select­men will discuss the is­sue at its 6:30 p.m. meet­ing Thurs­day at Town Hall.

RAPE CHARGES DROPPED

The rape charges against a Brooklyn man have been dropped

arges were nollied, or not prosecuted, after police informed state prosecutors of the death of Floyd Lambert. Charges are dropped because the accused can no longer exercise their right to appeal a verdict if eventually found guilty. Lambert was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in February. He was charged in July.

MAN SEEKS HELP REPAIRING GRAVE SITE

A Long Island man who’s deceased parents are entombed in St Mary’s Cemetery in New London is appealing to Catholic Church officials and anyone else. Joseph Spadaro is asking the Diocese of Norwich to help pay for the cost of repairing his parents’ mausoleum after it was struck and damaged on Friday. An unlicensed driver crashed through a gate, upheaving the granite structure housing the two caskets, then fled the scene. Estimates to repair the mausoleum are around $20,000.

INDIAN MUSEUM SITE OF BIG CONFERENCE

Archaeologists from around the world are gathering in Connecticut to discuss how to study and preserve old battlefields. The four-day International Fields of Conflict Conference begins Wednesday at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. Speakers from 17 countries are expected to attend the conference, which takes place every two years in a different nation.