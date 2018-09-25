TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ZONING REGS LOOSENED

The New Lon­don Plan­ning and Zon­ing Com­mis­sion has loos­ened some re­stric­tions on cre­ation of new hous­ing. The changes are expected to make ren­o­va­tions and re­use of his­toric build­ings more eco­nom­i­cally fea­si­ble and open up more ar­eas for de­vel­op­ment. Reg­u­la­tions had al­lowed com­mer­cial prop­er­ties built prior to 1983 to be con­verted into hous­ing with a spe­cial per­mit but, lim­ited the de­vel­op­ment to one hous­ing unit per 2,000 square feet of land. The com­mis­sion agreed and voted to change den­sity re­quire­ments and al­low one unit per 1,000 square feet of lot area, the same re­quire­ments as an R-4, or multi-fam­ily of­fice, high-den­sity district.

OL APPROVES PUMP STATION AND SOLAR FARM

Old Lyme vot­ers over­whelm­ingly ap­proved a land lease for a pump sta­tion for three pri­vate beach as­so­ci­a­tions. They also sup­ported a pro­posal for a po­ten­tial so­lar farm at the for­mer land­fill. Un­der the lease agree­ment, the three private beaches will pay the town an an­nual rent of $10,000 for 20 years, and then a dollar an­nu­ally to use a por­tion of the town’s land at 72 Port­land Ave. More than 300 res­i­dents at­tended the meet­ing in the au­di­to­rium of Lyme-Old Lyme Mid­dle School.

TRIP SECURING ANOTHER YEAR

Thames River Innovation Place announced that it has secured about $620,000 in funding for it’s second year, which runs through June 2019. TRIP is a collection of projects. The funding

includes nearly a half million dollars from CTNext, and a $125,000 matching grant TRIP will get from CTNext if it acquires the federal Economic Development Administration grant it is seeking. The EDA grant is to launch the Maritime Entrepreneurial Collaborative, which is a mentor advisory network for students, a research library and an angel investing network.

ALUM ANSWERS THE CHALLENGE

Saint Bernard School leaders have announced that Jason Cohenour, a 1979 Saint Bernard grad, and his wife, Dana, recently donated $100,000. Their donation was motivated by 1979 alum Maureen Hendricks with her Hendricks Challenge, a fundraising challenge for renovations. The five-year campaign has already raised about $3 million and funded large-scale overhauls, including new chemistry labs and wireless technology. Cohenour called the Hendricks Challenge “a fantastic vehicle for giving back to an institution that has meant so much to so many.”

CHARTER REVISION INFO SESSION TOMORROW NIGHT

Groton’s Right to Vote group is holding an information session Wednesday on the proposed charter revision residents will vote on in November. The session will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Groton Public Library. Space is limited, so the group requests that attendees RSVP by emailing grtv2018gmail.com . Sessions are also scheduled for Oct. 23 and 30.

FORMER MITCHELL STUDENT SENTENCED

A former Mitchell College student was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 13 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for enticing minors to engage in sexual activity over the internet while living in New London. Travis McCoy of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty in June to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.