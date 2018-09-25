TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ZONING REGS LOOSENED
The New London Planning and Zoning Commission has loosened some restrictions on creation of new housing. The changes are expected to make renovations and reuse of historic buildings more economically feasible and open up more areas for development. Regulations had allowed commercial properties built prior to 1983 to be converted into housing with a special permit but, limited the development to one housing unit per 2,000 square feet of land. The commission agreed and voted to change density requirements and allow one unit per 1,000 square feet of lot area, the same requirements as an R-4, or multi-family office, high-density district.
OL APPROVES PUMP STATION AND SOLAR FARM
Old Lyme voters overwhelmingly approved a land lease for a pump station for three private beach associations. They also supported a proposal for a potential solar farm at the former landfill. Under the lease agreement, the three private beaches will pay the town an annual rent of $10,000 for 20 years, and then a dollar annually to use a portion of the town’s land at 72 Portland Ave. More than 300 residents attended the meeting in the auditorium of Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School.
TRIP SECURING ANOTHER YEAR
Thames River Innovation Place announced that it has secured about $620,000 in funding for it’s second year, which runs through June 2019. TRIP is a collection of projects. The funding
includes nearly a half million dollars from CTNext, and a $125,000 matching grant TRIP will get from CTNext if it acquires the federal Economic Development Administration grant it is seeking. The EDA grant is to launch the Maritime Entrepreneurial Collaborative, which is a mentor advisory network for students, a research library and an angel investing network.
ALUM ANSWERS THE CHALLENGE
Saint Bernard School leaders have announced that Jason Cohenour, a 1979 Saint Bernard grad, and his wife, Dana, recently donated $100,000. Their donation was motivated by 1979 alum Maureen Hendricks with her Hendricks Challenge, a fundraising challenge for renovations. The five-year campaign has already raised about $3 million and funded large-scale overhauls, including new chemistry labs and wireless technology. Cohenour called the Hendricks Challenge “a fantastic vehicle for giving back to an institution that has meant so much to so many.”
CHARTER REVISION INFO SESSION TOMORROW NIGHT
Groton’s Right to Vote group is holding an information session Wednesday on the proposed charter revision residents will vote on in November. The session will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Groton Public Library. Space is limited, so the group requests that attendees RSVP by emailing grtv2018gmail.com . Sessions are also scheduled for Oct. 23 and 30.
FORMER MITCHELL STUDENT SENTENCED
A former Mitchell College student was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 13 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for enticing minors to engage in sexual activity over the internet while living in New London. Travis McCoy of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty in June to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.