WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FLOOD RECOVERY

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – Rescue workers were using a drone to help search for a person missing in Connecticut after heavy rains sparked widespread flooding. More than eight inches of rain fell between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in parts of the state, washing away roads and bridges and trapping people in their vehicles. Schools in East Haddam and Lebanon were closed Wednesday because of severe road damage. Authorities in North Haven were using the drone to look for a person reported missing after flooding along the Quinnipiac River. In Clinton, officials were evacuating people who live along the flooded Indian River. In Norwich, two people were rescued Wednesday from a recreational vehicle surrounded by three feet of water in a parking lot at the Norwichtown Commons. Crews also were searching Wednesday for a vehicle that might be submerged in a river in North Canaan.

SEX OFFENDER CHARGED AGAIN

A man with a long history of sex offenses has been arrested again for acquiring a smart phone to search for child pornography and other sexually-themed material. 68-year old Wayne Treat’s case has been continued to October 26th in New London Superior Court. Treat had been living at a transitional housing program in New Haven, when he was arrested Friday for violating probation for having the phone. Court documents and newspaper articles show Treat has been convicted several times for sexually violent crimes since at least the 1970’s, including a 1992 conviction for raping a pregnant woman at the Connecticut College Arboretum in New London.

DOCTOR TO PAY UP

A local physician has agreed to reimburse Medicaid and Medicare more than 99-thousand-900 dollars for fraudulently billing the two programs. The U-S Attorney’s Office says Doctor Helar Campos billed for services that weren’t given to patients. The billing occurred between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2012. Campos had offices in Norwich and New London.

CHANGE OF JUDGE AND VENUE FOR MURDER CASE

It’ll be a new judge and courtroom for a Norwich murder case. 42-year old Patrick Antoine will now appear before Norwich Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden, since Antoine’s attorney is indicating an insanity defense may be used. Antoine is accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant wife in June, 2016, because he feared his wife was under a voodoo curse. Antoine then allegedly set their Franklin Street apartment on fire. New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein re-assigned the case today, since insanity cases are heard by a three-judge panel, instead of a jury. Antoine is next due in court October 29th or 30th.

CALL FOR ACTION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s child advocate is calling for immediate action to improve safety and care at a state-run psychiatric treatment center for children, in response to the suicide of a pregnant teenager and seven other suicide attempts within the past year. Child Advocate Sarah Eagan on Wednesday released her office’s report on the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center in Middletown, which is run by the state Department of Children and Families. Officials say a 16-year-old girl who was eight months pregnant killed herself at the center in June. The unborn baby did not survive. Eagan is urging lawmakers to immediately revise state law to require routine reviews and inspections at all state-run programs for children. Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz says officials already have made many improvements at the center and plan more.

ALLEGED ADMISSIONS DISCRIMINATION AT YALE

Federal authorities are investigating allegations of discrimination against Asian-American applicants to Yale University. The Education Department said in a letter to the Asian American Coalition for Education on Wednesday that it will investigate a 2016 complaint the group filed against the Ivy League school. The Justice Department will join in the investigation. Yale President Peter Salovey confirmed the investigation but strongly denied that Yale discriminates against any racial group. The complaint from the New Jersey-based coalition says Yale, Brown University and Dartmouth College unfairly denied Asian-American applicants by treating them differently based on their race. The Education Department said it had enough information to investigate Yale. Coalition President Yukong Zhao says he’s “very excited” by the response. The Justice Department is also investigating similar allegations at Harvard University.

STREET NAME CHANGE PROPOSED

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut city is considering whether to change the name of a street that honors the father of Paul Manafort. The Republican mayor of New Britain last month changed the name of Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive, clarifying that it refers to the three-term mayor of the central Connecticut city and not his son, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes. But Democrats on the city council say the name brings attention to scandals surrounding Manafort and have proposed doing away with it altogether. The council is expected to take up a proposal Wednesday to rename the road.

Eight members of the Manafort family have signed a letter urging the council to keep the name honoring the patriarch.

DON’T VOTE FOR ME!!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island political candidate is making an unusual appeal to supporters. He’s asking them not to volunteer for his campaign, or to give it any money. Republican nominee for state treasurer Michael Riley says in a statement issued Wednesday that he’s “facing an obvious uphill battle” in his race against incumbent Democratic Treasurer Seth Magaziner and that the donations would not change what he terms “the likely inevitable outcome.” Riley says, “Please do not contribute your hard-earned money as my chances are very slim.” Every statewide office and congressional seat in Rhode Island is held by a Democrat, and the General Assembly is heavily Democratic. Riley says his website will stay up but all other campaign activities will cease. He asks people to vote in their own best interests.