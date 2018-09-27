THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

RACIST GRAFFITI AT CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Racist graffiti was found inside a school locker at the Saint Bernard’s in Uncasville. A letter was sent to parents by school officials and meetings were held with high school students. The letter to parents notified them of non-threatening remarks of a “vulgar and racist nature” written on the interior of a locker. The locker room where the graffiti was found is used infrequently by a mix of Saint Bernard School sports teams, traveling teams and a basketball clinic. It remains unclear when the racist message was written. Parents were advised to call the school if they have any information on the racially charged incident, and students were asked to come forward if they have any leads.

HUGHES SEEKS NEW TRIAL

The attorney for Dante Hughes, the man convicted in the December 2016 death of Joey Gingerella, filed a motion for a new trial Tuesday. The motion claims Hughes was prejudiced by a juror who admitted he looked up the definition of manslaughter during deliberations at Hughes’ trial in July. Hughes’ sentencing for October 4th has been postponed and arguments for the motion have been scheduled for October 2nd. Hughes faces up to 50 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm if the conviction stands.

BUS RETURNING TO PLAINFIELD

It’s been 20 years, but public bus service is coming back to Plainfield. Town officials say bus service could be up and running by November 1st. Up to 17 stops are expected between the four villages. It’s a deviated route so buses will be able to go off route. The $200,000 pilot program will be funded by a combination of local, state, and federal money.

STABBING INVESTIGATED

Norwich police were called to an apartment in a multi-building complex on Laurel Hill Ave just after midnight Wednesday morning. A 19-year-old man was stabbed, and a 17-year-old girl injured, in an altercation that involved at least five people. The stabbing victim was admitted to William Backus Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The female victim, was treated for minor injuries sustained during an altercation with another female and released. Police did not release any names of people involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and Norwich police are asking anyone with information to call the department.

ROADS WASHED OUT

After several inches of rain fell this week, and a round of strong storms came overnight, roads are still closed in parts of the state. Many towns saw five or more inches of rain on Tuesday. Lebanon saw 6.9 inches. While the flooding has receded in most areas, some roads are still closed after having been washed away, including part of a bridge in Moodus. In Lebanon, four roads were severely damaged.

BIKE AND BBQ THIS WEEKEND

The 3rd “Bike, Hike and BBQ” event will be held this Saturday in East Lyme to bring awareness to why open space and his­toric homes are worth pre­serv­ing. The event began with 200 par­tic­i­pants in 2016. The expectation is 400 par­tic­i­pants this year. Something new added this year will be the Friends of the Oswe­gatchie Hills Na­ture Pre­serve of­fering hikes, which will be­gin at Vet­er­ans Me­mo­rial Field.