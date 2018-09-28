FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

LAMONT CRITICIZES STEFANOWSKI ON KAVANAUGH ISSUE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont is stepping up criticism of his Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski for not answering a debate question about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Greenwich businessman joined a group of women leaders, candidates and a sexual assault survivor Friday on the steps of the state Supreme Court to call on Stefanowski to explain where he stands on President Donald Trump’s nominee. Stefanowski took a pass on the question at Wednesday’s debate. He issued statements on Thursday and Friday saying sexual assault allegations “must be taken seriously.” He said Friday “the Kavanaugh confirmation is no exception.” Stefanowski notes he is “running for governor of Connecticut and not the United States Senate.” As governor, he says he would nominate “highly qualified” state judicial candidates with “outstanding moral character.”

NO BOND REDUCTION

The suspect in a New London murder case will not see his bond reduced. 40-year old David Edwards’ request to have his bond brought down from 1-point-5 million dollars to 150-thousand, so that he could get out of prison, was denied today (Friday) in New London Superior Court. Edwards says he wants to get back to work to support his kids, but Judge Hillary Strackbein says Edward’s extensive prior criminal record precluded her from granting the murder suspect’s wish. Edwards has been behind bars since April, after being charged with the murder of 27-year old Joshua Fine, after the two got into an argument at the American Legion hall in New London. Edwards could face more than 60 years in prison, if convicted.