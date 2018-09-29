SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

RENAISSANCE CREW AT FITCH HIGH SCHOOL

The Renaissance Crew, of Fitch High School in Groton was formed last spring. It’s described as a positive group that acts as the school climate committee among students. For the past week they have helped coordinate activities for “Start With Hello” Week, a Sandy Hook Promise program that “teaches children and teens how to be more socially inclusive and connected to each other.”It’ s a grass-roots effort to protect kids from gun violence and help schools find ways to implement the programs.

PRESTON SELECTMAN TAKE FIRST STEP IN JOINING UNCAS HEALTH DISTRICT

The Preston Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday to send a letter of intent to join the Uncas Health District in the next fiscal year. They must meet a Sept. 30th state Department of Public Health deadline to qualify the town and health district for a $15,000 incentive grant. Thursday’s vote does not yet obligate the town to join the district. It does gives the town until the end of May 2019 to complete its research and make a decision whether to join the health district.

WANT TO VOTE, BUT ON INACTIVE LIST?

An inactive list of anyone removed from the voter rolls since Nov. 7, 2017, will be posted for review at the registrar of voters office, at 2 Fort Hill Road, on Tuesday. Anyone who is on the inactive voters list but wants to vote on Nov. 6 has two options. The first is to fill out a voter registration card by Oct. 30th either online at voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR or in person. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. The second option is to register on Election Day by going to the office between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information call (860) 441-6

2018 GOOD NEIGHBOR

The Groton Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention announced winners of the 2018 Good Neighbor Award yesterday. GASP, a Ledge Light Health District program, created the award in 2013 to recognize Groton community leaders who promote improved health and substance abuse prevention for adolescents. Winners are Antonino Auto Group for a series of radio advertisements, raising awareness of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, STEPS Inc. a nonprofit serving Groton and New London teen girls, and fosters building leadership and life skills that help prevent substance abuse and Robert E. Fitch Senior High School Boys Basketball for positive outreach programs including serving meals to the elderly and underserved in the community and helping to clear land and prepare homes for the homeless.

THIRD MASS CASINO COULD GET A LOOK, PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT

The possibility of a casino in south­east­ern Mas­sachusetts got a boost this week when the Mas­sachusetts Gam­ing Com­mis­sion an­nounced it will seek public in­put be­fore de­cid­ing whether to seek an­other round of bids from de­vel­op­ers. The com­mis­sion had rejected a pro­posed Brock­ton project in 2016 with li­censed casi­nos already in western Massachusetts and the Greater Bos­ton area. Mass Gam­ing & En­ter­tain­ment, the de­vel­op­ment part­ner­ship be­hind the Brock­ton pro­posal, asked in June that the com­mis­sion re­con­sider the plan.

RI MANSION SELLS FOR $4.4M

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island mansion once owned by socialite and ardent Republican supporter Eileen Gillespie Slocum has sold for $4.4 million. The Newport Daily News reports the Harold Brown Villa in Newport sold Friday to undisclosed buyers looking to turn it into a family home. The nearly 14,000-square-foot home was built in 1880, and it is located nearly 5 acres of land. It has 25 rooms, including 12 bedrooms.

The mansion was built by Harold Brown and eventually sold to Gillespie Slocum, who was a distant relative. Gillespie Slocum was known to throw extravagant dinner parties with guests such as former President Gerald Ford, Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Vice President Dick Cheney. Four generations of the Slocum family lived in the home until its sale.

URI-TUNA RESEARCH CENTER

University of Rhode Island opens tuna research facility

(Information from: The Newport Daily News.)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) – The University of Rhode Island has opened a new tuna research facility. The Newport Daily News reports URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon in Narragansett for the Greenfins Aquaculture Tuna Center of Excellence. Officials say the program will include research on breeding and larval culture. Vizsafe Inc. CEO Peter Mottur partnered with URI professor Terrance Bradley raise over $1.5 million in private funding for the center’s construction. The 4,200-square-foot center currently houses 11 yellowfin tuna. The tuna, which are maintained by grad students, eat frozen fish sourced locally. According to Mottur, the facility recirculates “99 percent of the seawater.”