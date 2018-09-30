SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW CONNECTICUT LAWS INCLUDE BUMP STOCK BAN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A ban on bump stocks and new rules for female inmates are among a host of new laws taking effect in Connecticut. Starting Monday, it will be a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine, for anyone to sell, purchase, possess or manufacture a so-called bump stock, a device that enables a gun to fire like an automatic weapon. The new law includes some exceptions, such as for certain military personnel. The law stems from the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead. Massachusetts and Rhode Island have also banned bump stocks. Another new law bans the shackling of pregnant women during childbirth and requires female inmates be provided with menstrual supplies. The state must also create family-friendly visitation policies for female inmates.

BOND AGENCY NOTES CONNECTICUT’S “HIGHEST EVER” RESERVE FUND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A national bond rating agency is noting how Connecticut has now amassed its “highest ever” emergency reserve account. Moody’s Investors Service recently issued a report highlighting how the rainy day fund is projected to be more than $2 billion. Moody’s called it a “credit positive for a state that has experienced a stagnant economy and numerous financial challenges.” Moody’s notes how personal income tax collections are trending higher than a year ago, calling fiscal 2018 a banner year due to a windfall from hedge fund-related earnings and taxpayers trying to take advantage of the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes before it disappears. The report says Connecticut is expected to benefit next year from a continuing strong stock market and improvements in employment growth, even though it lags behind nationwide trends.

ARMED MEN ATTACK GLASTONBURY NEWSPAPER DELIVERY MAN

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A newspaper delivery man told Glastonbury Police he had his car stolen after he was approached by two men with handguns on Saturday morning. Lt. Corey Davis said Police received a report of an armed carjacking at an apartment complex at 1 Glastonbury Place around 4 a.m. Davis went on to say that there have not been any other carjackings in Glastonbury recently. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brander at 860-633-8301.

FACEBOOK SECURITY BREACH – CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says Congress must pass data privacy legislation, after Facebook’s revelation of a data breach that gave attackers access to 50 million accounts. In a call with reporters on Friday, Facebook said it doesn’t know who was behind the attacks or where they’re based. Blumenthal, a Democrat, has been working to get Congress to develop an enforceable, nationwide standard on consumer data privacy. He says Facebook was once an “innocent place to safely share our lives with friends” but it has become a “honeypot for malevolent lawbreakers who seek to undermine our society and democracy.” Blumenthal says Congress should need no further notice to act. He’s the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee’s subcommittee that deals with consumer protection and data security issues.

SENATOR SAYS WHAT HE EXPECTS OF KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has outlined what he thinks are the proper elements of a new FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Rhode Island Democrat is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and former U.S. attorney for Rhode Island. The GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, with the informal understanding that the FBI would investigate sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh. Whitehouse says he’s expecting adequate staffing for the investigation, with teams working in parallel to investigate separate allegations, not sequentially, who should get support from the Judiciary Committee for rapid immunity and subpoena decisions. He’s also expecting the FBI to review witnesses’ veracity, including Kavanaugh’s sworn committee testimony, and to rely on trauma-informed investigative techniques.

UCONN HOLDS PRACTICE DAY AFTER NCAA VIOLATIONS ANNOUNCED

UConn has opened basketball practice under new coach Dan Hurley a day after being notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during Kevin Ollie’s tenure at the school. Hurley says he’s aware of the allegations and trusts the judgment of the administration. The notice of allegations, released Friday night by UConn with the names of recruits redacted, include numerous charges. They include improper workouts and unethical conduct by Ollie for allegedly provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Rudy Gay. The NCAA recommends the case be reviewed by a hearing panel of its Committee on Infractions “pursuant to procedures applicable to a severe breach of conduct.”

PROPOSED HOSPITAL MERGER

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Health officials in Rhode Island are expediting their review of a proposed hospital merger. The Providence Journal reports the Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday it had granted a request for an expedited review of the pending merger between Care New England, the state’s second largest health care system, and Boston-based Partners HealthCare. The expedited process must be completed in 90 days. The health department says it determined that Care New England operates one or more distressed hospitals and therefore it’s granting the request. Officials at Rhode Island’s largest hospital system, Lifespan, say they don’t think Care New England meets the criteria for an expedited review. The nonprofit Partners HealthCare was founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. It includes hospitals and other health-related entities.

MOHEGAN SUN EARNS “BEST CASINO HOTEL” AWARD

UNCASVILLE, CT – As year-end rankings & awards for 2018 start to roll in, Mohegan Sun announced multiple achievements. Mohegan Sun earned top honors in the USA Today’s 10Best.com Readers’ Choice Awards, being voted “Best Casino Hotel.” The top spot in this category comes alongside #2 placements in the categories, “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” & “Best Player’s Club (Momentum)”