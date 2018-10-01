MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

TRIBES “REVIEWING OUR OPTIONS”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized American Indian tribes say they’re disappointed with a federal judge’s ruling over the weekend that hinders their plans to open a new casino in East Windsor. A spokesman for MMCT Venture, the entity created by the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans, said Monday the tribes are “currently reviewing our options” and remain committed to “seeing this process through.”

The judge determined the state and tribes don’t have legal standing to force federal regulators to approve changes to their revenue-sharing agreements, a move that’s needed before the casino meant to compete with MGM Resorts’ new Springfield, Massachusetts, casino can open. MGM, which wants to build a casino in Bridgeport, calls the ruling a “clear rejection of the tribes’ insistent efforts to obtain a no-bid commercial casino license in Connecticut.”

SHOTS FIRED IN MONTVILLE

Montville and state police are asking the public’s help for information surrounding the report of gun shots fired in town. Police say the gunfire occurred Friday evening around 9:50 PM near 91 Leffingwell Road. Police say the gunshots were fired into an apartment building. No injuries reported. Call state police detectives at 860-848-6532.

PROPANE TRUCK ROLL-OVER

359 West Road in Colchester near the Salem Town line remains closed to traffic after a propane truck rollover around 9:15 this morning. No injuries reported. The immediate area, some 500 feet around the crash scene, was evacuated as a precaution. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, with the truck driver the only person involved. State Police, state environmental officials, and local fire departments have been on the scene.

BOSTON FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN LOCAL AREA

A Boston man is charged with being a fugitive from justice, after he was a passenger in a car being driven in East Lyme. Police responded to the Exit 74 southbound off-ramp of I-95 Saturday evening after the driver had a medical emegency. Police later determined the passenger in the car had given police a false identity, and turned out to be 29-year old Chaton Brown, who was wanted in Boston for two counts of failing to appear in court on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault. Brown was later arrested in New London, and is being held on 60-thousand dollars bond, pending a Monday court arraignment.

GAS REVIEW BEING CALLED-FOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two Connecticut legislators want state regulators to conduct a comprehensive review of the state’s natural gas infrastructure in light of the recent deadly explosions in neighboring Massachusetts. Democratic Reps. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport and Matthew Lesser of Middletown sent a letter on Monday to Katie Scharf Dykes, the chairwoman of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, seeking information about whether Connecticut residents face a similar risk. Three Massachusetts communities were affected by a series of gas explosions and fires earlier this month that killed one person, injured some 25 others and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses. The lawmakers are seeking information concerning the staffing levels of pipeline inspectors, the extent of leak-prone gas distribution pipeline and other matters.

A message was left seeking comment with PURA officials.

FORMER GRIEBEL CAMPAIGN CHIEF IN COURT

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – The former chairman of unaffiliated Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign has appeared in court on a larceny charge. The Hartford Courant reports that 31-year-old Kyle Lyddy, of Danbury, did not enter a plea Monday. Lyddy was charged with misappropriating $500,000 from the Norwalk marketing company where he worked. Prosecutors say Lyddy used Match Marketing credit cards to pay for a cruise, hotel stays and other expenses. He is free on bond. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Lyddy resigned as Griebel’s campaign chairman before he was charged. He had served until April as the head of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission, which was responsible for creating a memorial for students and teachers who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

PRISON TERM IN NORWICH ASSAULT

A plea deal will mean a nine-month prison term for a Norwich man. 30-year old Sean Simmons pleaded guilty Monday in New London Superior Court. He admits helping a fellow member of the Legion Of Doom Motorcycle Club avenge an attack on a woman in October of last year. Police say he held down the alleged attacker while Christopher Manuel punched him. Simmons will be sentenced January 16th. Manuel has also agreed to a plea deal, and is to be sentenced January 9th to 18 months in prison.

NO NAME CHANGE

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut mayor has nixed the renaming of a street honoring the father of Paul Manafort. New Britain Republican Erin Stewart on Monday vetoed the proposal, accusing local Democrats of trying to “score cheap political points” and trying to “invent or rewrite history.” The city council’s majority leader, Carlo Carlozzi, tells the Hartford Courant that Democrats will try to override Stewart’s veto next month. He says there’s concern the street name “brings embarrassment to the city.” Democrats hope to rename it after an African-American 19th century educator and diplomat. Stewart recently changed the name from Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive to clarify it refers to the three-term mayor and not his son, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes.