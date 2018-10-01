MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BLOW DEALT TO E. WINDSOR CASINO

A federal judge is dealing a significant blow to the plans for a tribal casino in East Windsor. The judge says the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes cannot force federal regulators to accept revisions to their gaming compacts for the project. The Department of Interior must grant approval before the planned casino can proceed. The tribal operators of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods want to open the casino to compete with the new MGM Resorts casino in Springfield.

PFIZER NAMES NEW CEO

Pfizer Inc. today announced its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Dr. Albert Bourla, their current chief operating officer (COO), to succeed Ian Read as CEO effective January 1, 2019. Read will transition from his current role as Chairman and CEO to Executive Chairman of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.

CARJACKING AT GAS PUMP

East Lyme Police are searching for a couple suspected of stealing a car from a victim at a the Niantic Star Gas Station around about 6 p.m. Saturday. Police said the couple, one of which was wielding a knife, approached the victim who was seated in the passenger seat of the parked car and began driving the car onto Route 161. The passenger was able to escape while the couple took the car. The couple attempted to steal another car but were unsuccessful. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to contact East Lyme Detective Mark Comeau at 860-739-5900.

SCHOOL SAFETY FORUM

A pub­lic fo­rum on school safety will be held this Wed­nes­day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ston­ing­ton High School com­mons. School of­fi­cials and police will discuss steps be­ing taken to en­sure the safety of stu­dents. Safety equip­ment and pro­ce­dures at the schools have been updated since the Sandy Hook shoot­ings. Vis­i­tors to the schools now must en­ter a locked vestibule mon­i­tored by cam­eras, iden­tify them­selves and show iden­ti­fi­ca­tion be­fore a locked door is opened to al­low them into the main of­fice. Vis­i­tors have no di­rect ac­cess into the school build­ing. The po­lice de­part­ment can monitor the school’s se­cu­rity cam­eras.

COMCAST SERVICE COMING TO WATERFORD

Comcast announced last week it will be expanding its TV, internet and phone service into the Town of Waterford. Comcast will host an event for activated prospective customers at its Xfinity store in Waterford Oct. 5th. Comcast said the service will be rolled out to various neighborhoods over the coming weeks. Residents can check the Comcast website to see if their neighborhoods have been activated yet. Comcast is offering its X1 platform for video, which includes a voice remote feature.