MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BLOW DEALT TO E. WINDSOR CASINO
A federal judge is dealing a significant blow to the plans for a tribal casino in East Windsor. The judge says the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes cannot force federal regulators to accept revisions to their gaming compacts for the project. The Department of Interior must grant approval before the planned casino can proceed. The tribal operators of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods want to open the casino to compete with the new MGM Resorts casino in Springfield.
PFIZER NAMES NEW CEO
Pfizer Inc. today announced its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Dr. Albert Bourla, their current chief operating officer (COO), to succeed Ian Read as CEO effective January 1, 2019. Read will transition from his current role as Chairman and CEO to Executive Chairman of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.
CARJACKING AT GAS PUMP
East Lyme Police are searching for a couple suspected of stealing a car from a victim at a the Niantic Star Gas Station around about 6 p.m. Saturday. Police said the couple, one of which was wielding a knife, approached the victim who was seated in the passenger seat of the parked car and began driving the car onto Route 161. The passenger was able to escape while the couple took the car. The couple attempted to steal another car but were unsuccessful. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to contact East Lyme Detective Mark Comeau at 860-739-5900.
SCHOOL SAFETY FORUM
A public forum on school safety will be held this Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Stonington High School commons. School officials and police will discuss steps being taken to ensure the safety of students. Safety equipment and procedures at the schools have been updated since the Sandy Hook shootings. Visitors to the schools now must enter a locked vestibule monitored by cameras, identify themselves and show identification before a locked door is opened to allow them into the main office. Visitors have no direct access into the school building. The police department can monitor the school’s security cameras.
COMCAST SERVICE COMING TO WATERFORD
Comcast announced last week it will be expanding its TV, internet and phone service into the Town of Waterford. Comcast will host an event for activated prospective customers at its Xfinity store in Waterford Oct. 5th. Comcast said the service will be rolled out to various neighborhoods over the coming weeks. Residents can check the Comcast website to see if their neighborhoods have been activated yet. Comcast is offering its X1 platform for video, which includes a voice remote feature.