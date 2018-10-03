WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ABANDONS PARTY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -The Republican congressional candidate here in the state’s second district who hasn’t been seen much on the campaign trail claims the GOP abandoned him, so he “abandoned them.” Hampton Republican Town Committee Chairman Dan Postemski responded Wednesday to questions on Facebook about his whereabouts. The Iraq war veteran says he “stepped up” when no one else would challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and was promised help that never materialized. He claims he was urged to put his family “on the back burner.” Postemski writes: “So I said the hell with them and went back to spending time with my family,” going to work and coaching T-ball. State Republican Party Chairman JR Romano says hasn’t spoken with Postemski, but says “running for office is not easy” and “there’s no question that family comes first.”

COREPLUS LEAVING TAFTVILLE

Another tenant in the former Starrwood Market shopping center in Taftville is leaving. Core Plus Credit Union says its permanently closing its Norwich Avenue office as of October 12th. The main tenant there, Starrwood Food Market, closed over the summer, saying the landlord failed to keep up the property. In a letter to its customers,. Core Plus says-quote-unfortunate changes with site management has provided an unsuitable environment for staff and customers. Its action leaves only two tenants, a liquor store, and a Subway sandwich shop, in the retail center. Core Plus is also moving its Groton office to a Long Hill Road location.

DOWNTOWN PARKING CHANGES TO ACCOMMODATE DCF

Two Downtown Norwich garages would no longer offer weekday parking for the public, under a new agreement being put together by city and state officials. The Main Street and Market Street parking garages would be used solely by employees working at the State Department of Children and Families office in the downtown, so that the office will not relocate. The viaduct parking lot would be converted to an all-public lot. DCF had considered moving to the city’s business park, since the state’s lease to occupy the Shannon Building at Main Street and Courthouse Square expired two years ago. City officials had voiced opposition to the proposed move.

EEE IN NORTH STONINGTON

Mosquitoes infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus have been found in North Stonington. Town First Selectman Mike Urgo says three infected insects were discovered by the state last week in traps located in the Bell Cedar Swamp, and Wyassup lake. Infected mosquitoes were found last month in Hampton. No infected human or animal cases have been detected.

MOTION REJECTED IN WILLIMANTIC MURDER CASE

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut Superior Court judge has struck down an attorney’s motion to throw out all evidence collected ahead of his client’s trial on murder and assault charges. The attorney for 39-year-old Andrew Samuolis argued police searches of his Willimantic home in June 2013 were illegal because no warrants were issued. The judge said in his ruling that it was reasonable for police to enter the home under the emergency doctrine and look for people in need of help. Samuolis is charged with killing his father and living with the corpse for months. Authorities say he shot and injured a police officer who entered the home during a welfare check. Samuolis’ lawyer previously said he will pursue an insanity defense.

MOST OF SCHOOL LAWSUIT DISMISSED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s restrictions on magnet schools, charter schools and school choice programs. A group of parents and students sued state officials in 2016, saying a moratorium on new magnet schools and other restrictions are unconstitutional and have forced thousands of low-income and minority students to attend low-performing public schools. U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson in Hartford dismissed six of seven claims in the lawsuit last week. Thompson wrote there is no fundamental right to equal educational opportunity under the U.S. Constitution, as the plaintiffs argued. Attorneys for the parents and students did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday. The lone remaining claim in the lawsuit alleges state officials have abdicated their constitutional duty to safeguard citizens’ civil rights.

MALLOY TO JOIN B.C. FACULTY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy has accepted a teaching position at the Boston College Law School. The school says the Democrat, who will leave office in January after two terms as Connecticut’s governor, will teach in the spring as its Rappaport Distinguished Visiting Professor. The school says Malloy will offer a seminar and participate in lectures and panel discussions throughout the semester on issues dealing with policy-making. Malloy received both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Boston College. Malloy told the law school’s magazine that he appreciates being in a position to help students bridge the gap between the study of law and the practice of government. Malloy, who also served as mayor of Stamford from 1995 to 2009, was the law school’s commencement speaker in 2014.