FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

DETAILS ON NL MURDER

The executive director of Safe Futures says a New London man fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon on Brainard Street had told the agency he was afraid the alleged perpetrator would be coming after him. 63-year old Robert Parise died early Friday morning at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital from numerous stab wounds. 42-year old Christopher Petteway is being held on more than 2-million dollars bond, and is charged with murder, first-degree assault, and violation of a protective order. He’s due back in court October 24th. Safe Futures executive director Katherine Verano says Parise had been working with her agency which helps domestic violence victims. She says Parise was worried Petteway would seek revenge once he would be released from prison after a June domestic violence incident.

RALLY AGAINST HIGH COURT NOMINEE

At an anti-Judge Kavanaugh nomination rally in New Haven today, Planned Parenthood volunteer Sally Grossman says the process has revealed misogyny in Congress and at the White House. Several dozen members of groups allied with the Democratic Party gathered on the steps of New Haven Federal Court this afternoon to show their opposition to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U-S Supreme Court. The Senate is scheduled to vote to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday.

NAME CHANGE AND EXPANSION

A name change and expansion for a drug-treatment organization. The Hartford Dispensary will now be known as the Root Center for Advanced Recovery, and is expanding its operations to include adolescent services, and treatment for more different types of drug addiction. The name change is in honor of one of the dispensary’s founders, Doctor Joseph Root. The center has ten clinics throughout Connecticut, including Norwich, New London, and Willimantic.

MURPHY CHALLENGER WANTS MORE DEBATES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy’s Republican challenger is questioning whether the Democrat is shying away from debates. Hartford business owner Matt Corey was scheduled to face off Friday against Murphy in a televised debate, to air Sunday. He says it’s understandable the match-up was postponed due to the Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The two are now scheduled to appear Oct. 28 on WFSB-TV. That’s the only debate planned before Election Day, which Corey complains is very late. Corey says he’s worried Murphy “doesn’t want to stand up on his record.” He said he asked for three debates. Murphy’s campaign manager says the new date was chosen by WFSB-TV, which host Dennis House confirmed. House says the next three Sundays are booked with governor candidates.