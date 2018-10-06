SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

QUINNIPIAC LACROSSE COACH OUT AFTER HAZING ALLEGATIONS

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipiac has extended the suspension of its men’s lacrosse team through the end of the year and says its coach is “no longer with the university.” The team was suspended last month amid allegations of hazing and alcohol use. The school said in a statement Saturday the suspension was extended through Dec. 31. Spokeswoman Lynn Bushnell adds that individual players have been disciplined. She did not identify the players or specify the punishment. She did not say if coach Eric Fekete had resigned or been fired. She said federal privacy laws prevented her from commenting further. Assistant Mason Poli has been appointed interim head coach.

MAN UNDER PROTECTIVE ORDER CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man under a protective order after an earlier domestic violence incident has been charged with the murder of his former partner. Police say 42-year-old Christopher Petteway followed through with a threat to kill 63-year-year-old Robert Parise on Thursday, stabbing him to death inside Parise’s New London home. The Day of New London reports that victims’ advocates had found Parise to be at high risk after Petteway was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison for domestic violence. Police say Petteway used a key to get into the home and stabbed Parise multiple times in the legs and torso, telling authorities he was glad Parise died. Petteway did not comment when he was presented in court on Friday. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is due back in court on Oct. 24.

POLICE MAKE ARREST IN STRANGULATION OF WILLIMANTIC WOMAN

WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation of a Willimantic woman. Police say 28-year-old Julio Cruz-Cabrera was taken into custody Friday in New York and is being held as a fugitive. Police say that when he is returned to Connecticut, he will be charged with the murder of 27-year-old Angela Martinez-Acevedo. She was found dead in her Willimantic apartment on Tuesday. Police have not said how long she had been dead and say the investigation is ongoing. WTNH-TV reported the body was found after the woman’s two children came home from school Tuesday evening and could not get into the apartment. A neighbor, who came to unlock the door discovered the body, the station reported. An autopsy determined she had been strangled. Police say they were able to identify Cruz-Cabrera as a suspect and have interviewed him.

RIGHT-WING RALLY, COUNTER PROTEST AT RHODE ISLAND CAPITAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police broke up a rally by right-wing group calling itself Resist Marxism after a short confrontation with counter-protesters decrying the organization as a hate group. The Providence Freedom Rally on the State House lawn drew a larger police response Saturday than during a similar rally in August, during which several arrests were made and one man suffered a minor injury when he was hit in the neck by a bicycle lock. The Providence Journal reports about 60 supporters of Resist Marxism faced off with about 150 counter-protesters who organized under the banner “Ocean State Against Hate” and chanted “Nazis go Home.” The newspaper reports there was a brief physical confrontation before the lawn was cleared by police in riot gear and both sides left. Freedom Rally attendees in August denied claims that they have ties to racism or white supremacy.

MERRILL WARNS OF VOTER SCAM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Secretary of State Denise Merrill is warning Connecticut voters about a possible scam involving fake voter registration phone calls. The Democrat says the calls claim to be from TurboVote, which she describes as a reputable voter registration organization. She says the group has confirmed it is not making the suspicious phone calls from people asking to register voters over the phone or arrange for an absentee ballot. Merrill says reputable voter registration drives never happen over the phone and it is critical voters are aware of the potential scam and not provide any personal information. She says voters who receive such calls should hang up and report the call to her office. Potential voters can register online at www.myvote.ct.gov/register . People can check their registrations at www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in the Rhode Island general election is quickly approaching. Eligible Rhode Islanders can go online through Sunday to register to vote or update their voter information if they have recently moved or changed their name. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says every municipality will have designated drop-off locations for paper voter registration forms. Many locations are local police stations. The Rhode Island Department of State’s Election Division will also be open on Sunday to accept voter registrations. The general election is Nov. 6. Gorbea urged residents to get ready to vote in November. She says that while the federal and statewide races are getting much of the attention, there are important local races and referendum questions that will impact people’s daily lives.