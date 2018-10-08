MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

WILD UCONN PARTY

A 21-year-old is facing two criminal charges after a state trooper was in the face with a beer can thrown at a large, off-campus party near the University of Connecticut. Police say the incident took place at 2:56 p.m. Saturday at a party hosted by UConn students at the Carriage House complex. . State police estimated the crowd to be about 1,000. After receiving several complaints, state police arrived to break up the party. One of the attendees, identified as 21-year-old Carmine Pannizzo, of New Fairfield, is accused of throwing a beer can in the direction of a state trooper and several party-goers The beer can hit the trooper in the face. Pannizzo was subsequently charged with assault on a public safety officer for hitting the trooper and second-degree reckless endangerment for hurling the can into the crowd. He is to appear in court Tuesday.

LEDYARD OFFICER INJURED, CRUISER TOTALED

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) – A Ledyard police officer has been injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop. The officer was hurt when the driver of a BMW who had fled a traffic stop for speeding deliberately rammed the back of his cruiser on Sunday afternoon on Shewville Road near Route 2. The officer’s injuries are said to be minor. His name was not released. The cruiser was totaled. The BMW was last seen in a private driveway, but the driver fled when the homeowner confronted him. Police say the BMW has a decal on the back window and the driver was wearing what police described as a sports team jersey.